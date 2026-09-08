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Matilda Baxter hits back at critics over her "Barbie waist" surgery results

Known online as Tilds Search, Baxter has addressed criticism of her changing body since undergoing a "Barbie waist" procedure in Bali, a surgery that isn't available in Australia and has drawn warnings from medical professionals

Matilda Baxter hits back at critics over her "Barbie waist" surgery results

Matilda Baxter

Instagram/@tildssearch
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokSep 08, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights:

  • Matilda Baxter, reported to have close to a million Instagram followers, has responded publicly to what she describes as cruel comments about her appearance.
  • Baxter underwent a rib-contouring procedure, marketed online as a "Barbie waist" surgery, in Bali earlier this year.
  • The procedure isn't currently available in Australia, and medical professionals have raised concerns about both the health risks involved and the body standard it promotes.

Matilda Baxter has had enough of reading comments about her body. The influencer, known to her large Instagram following as Tilds Search, has addressed what she describes as cruel criticism of her appearance since undergoing a rib-contouring procedure in Bali earlier this year. Reports on her exact age vary, with some outlets putting her at 21 and others at 23.

What actually happened?

Baxter travelled to Bali as part of a sponsored trip alongside other influencers to undergo a procedure marketed as a "Barbie waist" surgery, which reshapes the lower floating ribs to create a dramatically narrower waist without removing bone. When she first shared the results, she posted a video of herself in lingerie, calling the transformation "insane" and telling followers it wasn't edited. Since then, she has continued to post updates on her changed appearance, including a comparison between how she looked in 2023 and how she looks now, defending her decision each time criticism has followed.

Why has this drawn medical concern specifically?

Because the procedure carries real risks that go beyond typical cosmetic surgery. Rib contouring isn't currently available in Australia, and medical professionals have publicly raised concerns both about the physical risks of altering rib structure for cosmetic reasons and about the unrealistic body standard the trend promotes to a young, largely female audience online. Baxter wasn't the only influencer involved in the sponsored trip, and she isn't the only public figure to have undergone the procedure and later asked followers for privacy during recovery.

What's confirmed
Baxter's ageReported as 21-23, sources vary
Instagram followingReported as close to 1 million, not independently verified
ProcedureRib-contouring "Barbie waist" surgery, performed in Bali
Availability in AustraliaNot currently offered
Medical stanceProfessionals have raised health and body-standard concerns

What did the criticism actually say?

Some followers questioned her changed appearance directly, with comments expressing worry rather than the usual mix of praise and negativity that follows most influencer posts. Baxter has responded to the criticism by defending her decision, framing the backlash as unfair given it was her own choice to make about her own body.

Why does a story like this matter beyond one influencer?

Because the trend itself is bigger than any single person involved in it. Sponsored trips promoting elective procedures with real, documented medical risk are increasingly common in influencer marketing, and the gap between how these transformations are presented online and the actual health concerns raised by professionals is exactly what's fuelling the current debate. Baxter's video may have been about her own comment section, but the conversation it's reignited is a much wider one about what's actually being marketed to young audiences as an aspirational body standard.

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