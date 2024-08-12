  • Monday, August 12, 2024
Women with PCOS at greater risk of developing eating disorders: Study

PCOS is a condition affecting approximately one in eight to ten women of reproductive age worldwide.

This study is the first to confirm ‘an increased risk of specific eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorder’ among women with the condition. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

Women with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) may be about 50 per cent more likely to develop eating disorders, including binge eating, according to a new study.

PCOS, a condition affecting approximately one in eight to ten women of reproductive age worldwide, is characterised by higher-than-normal testosterone levels and symptoms such as irregular menstrual cycles and excess body hair.

This study is the first to confirm “an increased risk of specific eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa, commonly called bulimia, and binge eating disorder” among women with the condition, according to Laura Cooney, an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin, US. Bulimia involves episodes of binge-eating followed by actions to prevent weight gain, such as induced vomiting, excessive exercise, or fasting.

Women with PCOS are already known to be at higher risk for metabolic disorders like diabetes and reproductive issues such as infertility. “Many women with PCOS experience weight stigma, and that can be detrimental to mental health generally and contribute to disordered eating,” Cooney said.

The study, published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, analysed data from 20 cross-sectional studies across nine countries. The analysis included nearly 29,000 women with PCOS and over 250,000 women without the condition.

“Individuals with PCOS had higher odds of any eating disorder, which persisted in studies where PCOS was diagnosed by Rotterdam criteria,” the authors noted.

According to the Rotterdam criteria, PCOS is diagnosed in women who exhibit two out of three key features: an increased number of ovarian follicles containing immature eggs (polycystic ovaries), slightly higher testosterone levels or related symptoms like excess body hair, and irregular or absent menstrual periods.

The study also found that the risk of disordered eating was higher in women with both normal and higher body mass indices (BMI), indicating that the risk is independent of BMI.

“Our findings emphasize the importance of screening women with PCOS for eating disorders before clinicians share any lifestyle advice,” Cooney said. “The lifestyle modifications we often recommend for women with PCOS — including physical activity, healthy diet, and behavior modifications — could hinder the recovery process for eating disorders. Health care providers need to be vigilant about screening for eating disorders in this population,” she added.

(With inputs from PTI)

