New weight-loss pill Amycretin shows greater impact than jabs, study finds

A new weight-loss drug, amycretin, has delivered the most significant results yet for appetite-suppressing GLP-1 medications, according to two newly published studies in The Lancet and presentations at the American Diabetes Association’s 2025 Scientific Sessions in Chicago.

Record weight loss from Amycretin injections

Researchers found that participants receiving high-dose weekly injections of amycretin lost 24.3 per cent of their body weight over 36 weeks. This outcome surpasses the results seen in longer trials involving other GLP-1 drugs such as tirzepatide (sold as Mounjaro), which previously led the field with an average weight loss of 20 per cent over 72 weeks.

Amycretin, developed by Novo Nordisk, the same pharmaceutical company behind Wegovy and the Type 2 diabetes treatment Ozempic, works by targeting both the GLP-1 and amylin receptors. These receptors help control blood sugar levels and suppress appetite.

Strong results for oral version

In addition to the injectable form, a parallel study explored amycretin in tablet form. Conducted over 12 weeks and involving 144 adults, the trial showed those on the highest daily dose (100mg) lost 13.1 per cent of their body weight – a substantial result for an oral medication over such a short period.

Both studies also reported improvements in metabolic and glycaemic health. The authors wrote that amycretin “effectively lowered body weight and improved metabolic and glycaemic parameters in people with overweight or obesity”. They called for longer and larger trials to assess long-term safety and optimise the dosing regimen.

Pills could overtake jabs in the future

While the injectable version delivered record weight loss, the promising results from the pill suggest oral treatments could soon rival or even surpass jabs in convenience and effectiveness.

Health experts have described the development of an effective pill as a potential “game-changer” in tackling obesity. Professor Jason Halford, former president of the European Association for the Study of Obesity, said: “They will be easier to produce, store and use, and this should mean they could become more widely available. That would produce a significant impact on the nation’s health.”

Limited NHS rollout as private demand surges

Obesity remains a major issue in the UK, with around two in three adults considered overweight or obese. The NHS is set to begin prescribing GLP-1 injections from late June 2025, although the initial rollout will be limited. Around 220,000 people are expected to be treated through the NHS within the next three years.

Eligibility criteria are strict, covering only the most obese patients with at least four chronic health conditions linked to excess weight. Meanwhile, private use of these medications has surged, with an estimated 1.5 million people in the UK having already purchased jabs like Wegovy.

Wegovy also shows promise at higher doses

Separately, another study presented at the ADA meeting focused on Wegovy (semaglutide), examining the effects of a higher weekly dose of 7.2mg. This led to average weight loss of 20.7 per cent over 72 weeks, up from 13.7 per cent at the standard dose used in earlier trials.

As competition intensifies in the weight-loss drug market, amycretin’s early results, particularly in tablet form, suggest it could play a major role in the future of obesity treatment.