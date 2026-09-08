Tesco and Waitrose recalls: 8 major food warnings that hit UK shoppers in 2026

Tesco and Waitrose issued new allergy recalls in September.

Several major recalls involved Salmonella and E. coli risks.

Some warnings affected products sold across multiple supermarkets.

Food recalls have continued to hit British shoppers throughout 2026, with major supermarkets and food brands pulling products from shelves over contamination, foreign objects and undeclared allergens.

The latest warnings involve Tesco and Waitrose, but they are far from the only major recalls this year.

Here are eight of the notable food safety warnings issued in 2026.

1. Tesco Finest Caesar & Smoked Bacon Coleslaw

Tesco recalled its Finest Caesar & Smoked Bacon Coleslaw in September after some packs were found to contain Four Cheese Potato Salad instead.

The incorrect product contains mustard, which was not declared on the coleslaw's label. The recall affects 270g packs with a use-by date of September 4, 2026.

The product poses a risk to people with a mustard allergy.

2. Waitrose Rhubarb Crumble

Waitrose recalled its 500g Rhubarb Crumble after discovering that it contains oats containing gluten that were not declared on the label.

The affected product has a use-by date of August 19, 2026 and could pose a risk to people with an allergy or intolerance to oats or gluten, or those with coeliac disease.

3. Tesco Finest Mozzarella Pearls & Pesto Orzo Salad

One of the more serious recalls came in August, when Tesco pulled its 215g Finest Mozzarella Pearls & Pesto Orzo Salad over possible contamination with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

The affected use-by dates were August 25, 26 and 27.

The FSA warned that STEC infections can cause severe diarrhoea, abdominal pain and vomiting and, in some cases, serious complications.

4. Salmonella fruit packs across six supermarkets

One of the year's widest supermarket recalls affected fruit products sold through ASDA, Morrisons, Tesco, Waitrose, M&S and Sainsbury's.

Prepworld recalled multiple fruit packs after Salmonella was identified in apple and kiwi used in the products.

The affected range included Tesco Melon, Kiwi & Strawberry, Waitrose Pink Lady Apple and Grapes, and several M&S and Sainsbury's fruit products.

5. Waitrose Chocolate Chip Brioche Rolls

Waitrose recalled its eight-pack Chocolate Chip Brioche Rolls in July after the product was found to potentially contain pieces of hard plastic and metal.

The affected batch was B26177, with a best-before date of July 26, 2026.

The FSA classified the product as unsafe to eat because of the potential foreign objects.

6. M&S Truffle Gouda

M&S recalled its 150g Truffle Gouda in July after Listeria monocytogenes was found in the product.

The affected cheese had a use-by date of October 9, 2026.

Listeria can cause flu-like symptoms and, in more serious cases, complications including meningitis. Pregnant women, older people and those with weakened immune systems are among those at greater risk of severe infection.

7. MOMA porridge products

MOMA Foods issued one of the more unusual recalls of the year after concerns over possible mouse contamination at its manufacturing site.

The recall covered a wide range of porridge pots and sachets, including flavours such as Golden Syrup, Blueberry & Vanilla and Apple, Cinnamon & Brown Sugar.

An update later expanded the recall to products with best-before dates from April 24, 2026 to March 12, 2027.

8. Bastides Saucisson Sec

In March, Sacor recalled Bastides Saucisson Sec after Salmonella was found in the product.

The 200g product was sold exclusively through Tesco and had a best-before date of March 4, 2026.

Customers who had bought it were told not to eat it and to return it to Tesco for a full refund.

What should shoppers do after a recall?

A food recall does not necessarily mean everyone who bought the product is at risk. The important details are the exact product, pack size, batch or date code and the stated health risk.

If a product matches the recall notice, shoppers should not eat it. The FSA generally advises customers to return recalled products to the retailer for a refund, following the specific instructions in the notice.

With recalls continuing throughout 2026, checking the latest Food Standards Agency alerts can be particularly important for shoppers with food allergies or those buying products for children, older people or anyone more vulnerable to foodborne illness.