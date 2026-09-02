Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Sitharaman and World Bank's Banga discuss deepening India partnership

Talks cover deepening bond markets, digital infrastructure hub and India's "stellar" growth performance

Sitharaman and World Bank's Banga discuss deepening India partnership

In this image posted on Sept. 2, 2026, India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting with World Bank Group president Ajay Banga in Asheville, US.

(@FinMinIndia/X via PTI Photo)
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod Thomas Sep 02, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

See Full Bio
Follow:

INDIA's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a series of positive meetings with top global finance leaders in Washington, discussing ways to deepen India's partnership with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sitharaman met World Bank president Ajay Banga on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Asheville on Tuesday (1), where the two discussed strengthening cooperation to deepen corporate, infrastructure and municipal bond markets.

The finance minister appreciated the World Bank Group's continued engagement with India and acknowledged the speedy processing of the Development Policy Financing of $1.5 billion, a Finance Ministry statement said.

She also welcomed the International Finance Corporation's support to micro and small enterprises.

The two leaders discussed exploring a larger role for the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency in India to deepen bond markets through systematic use of guarantees and greater mobilisation of private capital, along with a sector-based approach to credit enhancement for infrastructure.

Banga praised the significant transformation in India's infrastructure and pointed to opportunities to further leverage the World Bank Group's instruments to support the country's development goals, including through MIGA's engagement and political risk insurance for Indian companies investing overseas.

Sitharaman also highlighted India's engagement with the World Bank Group on setting up a Global Digital Public Infrastructure Knowledge Hub in India, including exploring the use of technology in areas such as agriculture, and said she looked forward to early progress on its launch.

The two also discussed developing globally competitive tourism destinations under the new India–World Bank Group Country Partnership Framework.

India's growth story

Separately, Sitharaman met IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, also on the sidelines of the G20, to discuss the global economic outlook and India's evolving growth trajectory.

The discussion covered the structural shifts underway in India and the importance of reflecting these developments appropriately in macroeconomic assessments and growth projections, the Finance Ministry said.

Georgieva, in a post on X, said: "Excellent exchange of views with India's Finance Minister @nsitharaman - reflecting on India's stellar growth performance, the global outlook, and our shared resolve to work ever-more-closely together."

The IMF chief appreciated India's strong economic performance and track record, noting the strength built by the Indian economy, the statement said.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of continued India-IMF engagement in strengthening analytical capabilities, supporting sound macroeconomic policies and contributing to global economic resilience.

g20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting nirmala sitharaman indian economy sitharaman meets banga
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Anil Agrawal 1
Business

Anil Agarwal looks to 'build a legacy that lasts 500 years'

Ranjit-Boparan-MuscleFood
Business

Boparan acquires MuscleFood after business enters administration

Chandrasekaran-tata-sons
Featured

Chandrasekaran to step down as Tata chair amid rift

tata-motors-jlr
Business

JLR among firms supporting UK fast-track talent visa expansion

More For You

IKEA

Ikea is cutting prices across Europe as households become more cautious about spending on their homes.

iStock

Ikea is cutting prices again, but there is a bigger problem behind the £1.2bn move

  • Ikea is putting €1.2bn into lowering prices across European markets as shoppers face rising living costs.
  • More than 1,500 products have been reduced in Germany, while popular ranges including Kallax and Billy are cheaper in the UK.
  • The strategy comes after two consecutive years of falling revenue as Ikea tries to bring cost-conscious shoppers back.

Ikea is cutting prices across Europe — but the move is about much more than giving shoppers a cheaper Billy bookcase or Kallax shelf.

The Swedish furniture giant is investing €1.2bn in price reductions as households struggle with the rising cost of living and housing. The pressure has also made it harder for people to move home, reducing some of the spending that normally comes with furnishing a new property.

Keep Reading Show less