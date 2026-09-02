JioHotstar just changed the UK streaming game, and Bigg Boss is at the centre of it

Highlights

JioHotstar has launched in the UK, Canada and Singapore, replacing the international Hotstar service

UK viewers will get live Bigg Boss voting and a 24/7 feed, alongside a large Indian-language catalogue

Selected shows will be available to international viewers at the same time as television, while some markets get episodes before their TV broadcast

Indian entertainment is getting a new streaming home in the UK, and Bigg Boss is one of the biggest reasons the launch stands out.

JioHotstar has officially launched in the UK, Canada and Singapore, bringing more than 160,000 hours of entertainment across more than 12 Asian languages. But rather than simply taking the existing Hotstar catalogue overseas under a new name, the platform is introducing a more interactive viewing experience, with Bigg Boss at the centre of it.

For the first time, viewers in the UK, Canada and Singapore will be able to cast live votes during Bigg Boss episodes. UK and Canadian subscribers will also have access to a 24/7 live feed, giving fans the chance to follow the reality show beyond its scheduled episodes.

Bigg Boss gets a new streaming twist

The international launch gives Bigg Boss fans features that could make the show more interactive than a conventional television viewing experience.

Viewers in the UK and Canada will be able to watch a continuous 24/7 feed, while Canadian subscribers will get Bigg Boss Hindi seven days before its television broadcast.

The platform is also bringing the franchise to six languages, extending its reach across different Indian-language audiences.

JioHotstar's international offering goes beyond reality television. Actor Anil Kapoor will host the new game show India Ka Top 1 Percent, which will be available in Canada and Singapore.

More than just a new name for Hotstar

JioHotstar was previously available in the UK, Canada and Singapore as Hotstar. The new service arrives as a separate app, carrying over the content library while introducing the product experience used by JioHotstar in India.

The platform will feature JioStar television channels including Star Plus, Colors, Star Vijay, Asianet, Star Jalsha and Star Pravah.

UK audiences will be able to watch popular shows such as Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Seher Hone Ko Hai and Azhagae Azhagu simultaneously with their television broadcasts. In Canada and Singapore, selected shows will be available before their TV premieres.

The catalogue also includes Indian streaming originals such as Criminal Justice, Special Ops, Asur, Aarya, Kerala Crime Files and Kaattaan, alongside reality franchises including Koffee With Karan, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Splitsvilla, Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, Roadies and Cooku With Comali.

What UK subscribers need to know

JioHotstar is available on mobile devices and connected TVs, with the app available through the App Store and Google Play Store.

The launch also introduces a quarterly subscription option in the UK, giving viewers an alternative to the existing annual plan. From 2 September, UK pricing is £19.99 per quarter or £69.99 annually.

Existing Hotstar users can download the JioHotstar app and sign in using their current Hotstar credentials, with their subscription automatically converted to the corresponding JioHotstar tier. UK subscribers who already have monthly plans can continue with them while automatic renewal remains active.

The service also offers subtitles and dubbing across more than 12 Asian languages, including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada and Marathi.

JioStar says the platform's wider strategy is built around personalised recommendations, conversational voice discovery, real-time audience participation and in-app commerce.

With Bigg Boss fans getting live voting and 24/7 access in the UK, JioHotstar is making a clear attempt to turn Indian streaming from something audiences simply watch into something they actively participate in.