Channel 4 chief apologises over distress caused to Married at First Sight contestants

Channel 4 boss Priya Dogra apologised over distress linked to Married at First Sight UK allegations.

MPs, police and Ofcom are examining how contestant complaints were handled.

The broadcaster has launched a welfare review and removed episodes from streaming.

Channel 4 is facing mounting pressure over contestant welfare on Married at First Sight UK after its chief executive publicly apologised to women involved in allegations of rape and sexual misconduct linked to the show.

Speaking during Channel 4’s annual report presentation, Priya Dogra reportedly said she was “deeply sorry” for the distress experienced by female participants whose allegations have triggered political scrutiny, police involvement and an external review into the reality programme.

The broadcaster, however, maintained that concerns raised during production were handled appropriately at the time, even as it ordered an independent review to reassess welfare processes on the show.

Allegations put reality TV under spotlight

The controversy intensified after an episode of Panorama aired allegations from two women who claimed they were raped by their on-screen husbands during filming. The men involved have denied the allegations.

Former contestant Shona Manderson also accused her on-screen husband of subjecting her to a non-consensual sexual act.

Dogra reportedly said the women’s accounts were “very troubling”, while stressing that Channel 4 could not investigate criminal allegations itself because such matters fall under law enforcement authorities.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it remains in contact with both Channel 4 and production company CPL Productions regarding the allegations. Assistant commissioner Matt Twist reportedly urged anyone with concerns linked to the show to come forward.

The broadcaster has also removed all episodes of Married at First Sight UK from its streaming platform while the external review is underway.

Pressure builds beyond the programme

The fallout is now extending beyond the show itself, with MPs questioning whether reality television formats are increasingly pushing participants into emotionally risky situations in pursuit of ratings and audience engagement.

Caroline Dinenage, chair of the Commons culture committee, reportedly described the allegations as “horrifying” and questioned whether broadcasters and regulators were doing enough to protect people appearing on reality television.

Industry figures have also raised concerns about how the programme evolved over time. Married at First Sight UK originally launched in 2015 as a more documentary-style relationship experiment before shifting towards the higher-conflict format popularised by the Australian version.

Behavioural psychologist Jo Hemmings, who previously worked on the programme, reportedly said reality shows constantly face pressure to increase drama and emotional intensity in order to maintain audience interest.

Channel 4 has not confirmed whether the next season of the show, expected later in 2026, will still go ahead. The broadcaster said a decision will be made after findings from the external review are published.