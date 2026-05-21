Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Channel 4 chief apologises over distress caused to Married at First Sight contestants

Broadcaster orders external review as pressure mounts over contestant welfare

Channel 4 Headquarters

Speaking during Channel 4’s annual report presentation, Priya Dogra reportedly said she was “deeply sorry” for the distress experienced by female participant

iStock
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseMay 21, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • Channel 4 boss Priya Dogra apologised over distress linked to Married at First Sight UK allegations.
  • MPs, police and Ofcom are examining how contestant complaints were handled.
  • The broadcaster has launched a welfare review and removed episodes from streaming.

Channel 4 is facing mounting pressure over contestant welfare on Married at First Sight UK after its chief executive publicly apologised to women involved in allegations of rape and sexual misconduct linked to the show.

Speaking during Channel 4’s annual report presentation, Priya Dogra reportedly said she was “deeply sorry” for the distress experienced by female participants whose allegations have triggered political scrutiny, police involvement and an external review into the reality programme.

The broadcaster, however, maintained that concerns raised during production were handled appropriately at the time, even as it ordered an independent review to reassess welfare processes on the show.

Allegations put reality TV under spotlight

The controversy intensified after an episode of Panorama aired allegations from two women who claimed they were raped by their on-screen husbands during filming. The men involved have denied the allegations.

Former contestant Shona Manderson also accused her on-screen husband of subjecting her to a non-consensual sexual act.

Dogra reportedly said the women’s accounts were “very troubling”, while stressing that Channel 4 could not investigate criminal allegations itself because such matters fall under law enforcement authorities.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it remains in contact with both Channel 4 and production company CPL Productions regarding the allegations. Assistant commissioner Matt Twist reportedly urged anyone with concerns linked to the show to come forward.

The broadcaster has also removed all episodes of Married at First Sight UK from its streaming platform while the external review is underway.

Pressure builds beyond the programme

The fallout is now extending beyond the show itself, with MPs questioning whether reality television formats are increasingly pushing participants into emotionally risky situations in pursuit of ratings and audience engagement.

Caroline Dinenage, chair of the Commons culture committee, reportedly described the allegations as “horrifying” and questioned whether broadcasters and regulators were doing enough to protect people appearing on reality television.

Industry figures have also raised concerns about how the programme evolved over time. Married at First Sight UK originally launched in 2015 as a more documentary-style relationship experiment before shifting towards the higher-conflict format popularised by the Australian version.

Behavioural psychologist Jo Hemmings, who previously worked on the programme, reportedly said reality shows constantly face pressure to increase drama and emotional intensity in order to maintain audience interest.

Channel 4 has not confirmed whether the next season of the show, expected later in 2026, will still go ahead. The broadcaster said a decision will be made after findings from the external review are published.

contestant complaintsmarried at first sightpriya dograstreaming platformchannel 4

Related News

Asif Khan Planet Omar
Entertainment

Asif Khan: Planet Omar gives British Muslims a voice on stage

atiha-sen-gupta
Entertainment

Atiha Sen Gupta's landmark play returns to Tara Theatre

Nitin-Ganatra-asian-artists
Entertainment

Nitin Ganatra: South Asian stories still have to prove their commercial worth

More For You

Gemma Collins government video draws reaction over ‘celebrity-style’ tone

The clip shows the former TOWIE star arriving at a Westminster building before entering the department

Getty Images

Gemma Collins government video draws reaction over ‘celebrity-style’ tone

Highlights

  • Gemma Collins featured in a Department for Education social media video
  • The clip shows her meeting Education Minister Bridget Phillipson in Westminster
  • The staged-style video sparked strong reactions online
  • Many viewers questioned the tone and purpose of the appearance

A government video that sparked confusion online

The Department for Education has triggered a wave of reaction online after releasing a video featuring Gemma Collins in a stylised, scripted format that many viewers said felt unusual for a government account.

The clip shows the former TOWIE star arriving at a Westminster building before entering the department, where she meets Education Minister Bridget Phillipson.

Keep ReadingShow less