Earl Spencer calls media coverage of Harry and Meghan a ‘cancerous influence’

Earl Spencer described media coverage of Harry and Meghan as a “cancerous influence in their life”.

He said their treatment had “echoes” of what happened to Diana.

He said Diana was “really brought low by all that criticism”.

Harry and Meghan have previously criticised their treatment by the British press.

EARL SPENCER has described media coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan as a “cancerous influence in their life”, saying their treatment has “echoes” of what happened to his sister Diana, Princess of Wales.

Speaking to the BBC, he said it would be “beholden on people to learn from Diana's example”.

“If you look at an article in a tabloid about Diana or the couple that you were mentioning, Harry and Meghan, you know, they can be really, really unpleasant,” he said.

“And I think it would be really beholden on people to learn from Diana's example.

“I'm not here to speak for Harry and Meghan, but for anyone who's being destroyed in this way daily, it must be such a cancerous influence in their life.”

Earl Spencer said Diana's media experience left her “really brought low by all that criticism” and described it as a “pity” to see “echoes of that now” in the treatment of Harry and Meghan.

Harry and Meghan have long criticised the British press. Harry accused tabloid media of creating a “toxic environment” of “control and fear” in their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, while Meghan said in their 2022 Netflix series that the media were going to “find a way to destroy me”.

Earl Spencer's comments came after he also disputed the Palace's response to his claims about King Charles, saying: “I'm telling the truth.”

His book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, is due to be published next week and is expected to be highly critical of the Royal Family.