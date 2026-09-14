MasterChef star Hardeep Singh Kohli to face trial on rape, sexual assault charges

- Kohli, 57, to stand trial on 20 charges including rape and sexual assault
- Five women have made allegations against him, spanning incidents alleged between 2006 and 2022
- Kohli denies all charges and will rely on a special defence of consent
- Trial scheduled for October 1, 2026 at the High Court in Glasgow
BROADCASTER and comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli will stand trial next year on 20 charges, including rape and sexual assault, after five women made allegations against him.
Kohli, 57, best known for Celebrity MasterChef, The One Show and Celebrity Big Brother, is accused of offences alleged to have taken place between 2006 and 2022 at various locations, including South Lanarkshire, Glasgow, Dumfries and Galloway, and Edinburgh, reported The Times.
The allegations include rape, indecent assault and behaviour that caused fear and alarm.
Kohli denies all the charges and plans to use a special defence of consent.
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A preliminary online hearing was held at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday to discuss procedural matters.
Lady Drummond asked defence lawyer Sarah Livingstone and prosecutor Kath Harper to expand a draft joint minute setting out agreed evidence, and set a continued preliminary hearing for July 1 next year.
The trial has been scheduled for October 1 next year at the High Court in Glasgow.
Kohli, who was born in London and grew up in Glasgow, studied law at the University of Glasgow and published a book, Indian Takeaway, in 2008.
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He has worked extensively with the BBC, presented Children in Need, judged the Booker Prize, and briefly ran a restaurant in Leith.
He was previously a board member of the National Theatre of Scotland but no longer holds that role, and has spoken in the past about ambitions to stand as an SNP MP, though he is no longer a party member.