MasterChef star Hardeep Singh Kohli to face trial on rape, sexual assault charges

People aged 45 to 54 are particularly likely to have never checked whether their entitlement is on track, despite being at an important stage of retirement planning.

The survey of 5,206 people was carried out by Censuswide between February 27 and March 12, 2026. The findings have been released ahead of Pension Awareness Week, which runs from September 15 to 18.

HMRC's research found that almost a third of people have checked their State Pension either online or through the HMRC app, giving them an indication of what they could receive in retirement.

For those who have not checked, the reasons are often less about unwillingness and more about putting retirement planning off.

Around 26 per cent said retirement felt too far away to think about, while 24 per cent were concerned about losing track of pension pots from previous jobs.

Another 20 per cent worried that career breaks could affect their entitlement.

Some people also said they did not know how to check their State Pension, while others expected the process to be complicated. Around 9.5 per cent said they did not know how to check it and 5 per cent thought it would be too difficult.

What can you find out by checking?

The State Pension forecast can give people a clearer idea of what they are currently entitled to and whether there are gaps in their National Insurance record.

For some people, identifying those gaps could provide an opportunity to increase their eventual entitlement by making additional contributions, where they are eligible.

The HMRC app allows users to check their forecast and National Insurance record and see whether they may be able to top up their contributions.

It also provides access to other information that can help people understand their financial position, including their tax code, PAYE details, employment history and Self-Assessment record.

HMRC chief customer officer Myrtle Lloyd said checking the forecast was a simple step that could help people prepare for retirement.

“It’s never too early, or too late, to check your State Pension forecast. Checking your forecast on the HMRC app takes just a few minutes but can make a real difference to how prepared you feel for the future.

“Whether retirement is decades away or just around the corner, I’d encourage everyone to check their forecast and see if there’s anything they can do now to boost their entitlement later.”

The advice is not limited to people approaching retirement. Someone in their 20s or 30s can also use the forecast to understand how their National Insurance record is developing, while people closer to retirement can use it to identify potential gaps.

HMRC is also encouraging people to use its Tax Confident website, which provides guidance on the tax issues that can arise during retirement.

That includes how the State Pension is treated as taxable income, managing tax while working and receiving a pension, and understanding savings, investments and inheritance tax.

The campaign comes at a time when many people are thinking about retirement only when a major financial event forces them to do so. HMRC's research found that 17 per cent of respondents said they only think about their pension at significant financial moments, such as the beginning of a new tax year.

But delaying the first check can mean missing the opportunity to understand what is actually in the pipeline.

For the 6.9 million adults who have never looked at their State Pension forecast, the first step does not necessarily require a financial adviser or a complicated pension review.