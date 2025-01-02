Sikh leader sentenced to 24 years in jail for sexual abuse of girls

MAKHAN SINGH MAUJI, a Sikh celebrant, has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for sexually assaulting three girls between 1983 and 1987.

Cambridge Crown Court heard that Mauji, 71, targeted girls aged eight to 14 in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, including at a gurdwara.

A travelling granthi, Mauji conducted ceremonies and read the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikhism’s holy scripture, across gurdwaras.

Prosecutors explained that Mauji abused his position as a spiritual leader to "invade" his victims' lives. He exploited their trust at the gurdwaras and in their homes, treating them as "targets for his sexual appetite."

Mauji, who had connections to gurdwaras in Northampton, Bedford, and Milton Keynes, was charged in 2023. Initially denying 11 counts of indecent assault, one count of attempted rape, and two counts of gross indecency with a child, he changed his plea four days into the trial.

Judge Andrew Hurst described Mauji’s actions as a “significant breach of trust” that left “deep emotional scars” on his victims.

Alongside the prison sentence, Mauji was issued a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Elizabeth McGrath from Hertfordshire’s non-recent child abuse investigation team commended the victims, stating: “Without them, Mauji would never have answered for his crimes. This sentence hopefully paves the way for some closure for our victims.”

A representative of the Hitchin Sikh community commented: “We commend the judge for passing a sentence to match the severity of the crimes that this opportunistic predator admitted to committing whilst in a position of trust as the local granthi some 40 years ago."