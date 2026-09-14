London's Hindu community celebrates historic Ganga Aarti on the Thames

First-ever Ganga Aarti held on the River Thames, organised by Chinmaya Mission UK

Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati, who made the Rishikesh Ganga Aarti world famous, joined the London event

Sell-out ceremony formed part of Totally Thames festival and Chinmaya Mission's 75th anniversary celebrations

Held entirely on land at Greenwich, with measures to keep the Thames undisturbed

THOUSANDS gathered on the banks of the River Thames in London on Sunday for the first-ever Ganga Aarti, a ceremony of light and thanksgiving that brought together communities in a shared moment of gratitude and unity.

"Ganga Aarti on the Thames: A Ceremony of Light" was organised by Chinmaya Mission UK in collaboration with the annual Totally Thames festival, forming part of global celebrations marking 75 years of the charity. The sell-out event recreated the ethos of the world-famous aarti performed on the River Ganges in India, conceived as a symbol of the life-giving flow of nature, knowledge and consciousness.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan and Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati, who perform the Ganga Aarti daily on the banks of the Ganga in Rishikesh and have made the ceremony world famous, joined the event on the Thames.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati takes part in a "Ceremony of Light: Ganga Aarti on the Thames" traditional Indian ritual, in the Greenwich area of south-east London on September 13, 2026. Getty

"For generations, communities have gathered on the banks of Ganga to offer light in gratitude for the river, for nature and for all that sustains life," said Brahmacharini Shripriya Chaitanya, Resident Teacher of Chinmaya Mission UK.

"Ganga Aarti on the Thames carries that same spirit, bringing people together in a shared moment of gratitude, hope and unity," she said.

Chaitanya explained that for the Chinmaya Mission, the River Ganges also symbolises the flow of knowledge.

"Our founder, Swami Chinmayananda, dedicated his life to bringing the timeless wisdom of Vedanta -- one of the great philosophical traditions of Hinduism -- from the Himalayas into people's everyday lives. As we mark 75 years of Chinmaya Mission, this event is also a celebration of that legacy: of knowledge, service and gratitude flowing beyond boundaries," she said.

The aarti, a traditional Hindu ceremony of gratitude involving large multi-tiered oil lamps, prayer, music and chanting, is an expression of reverence for the river and wider gratitude for Mother Nature.

Participants take part a "Ceremony of Light: Ganga Aarti on the Thames" traditional Indian ritual, in the Greenwich area of south-east London on September 13, 2026. Getty

"Reverence for nature is not simply an additional theme of Ganga Aarti. The ceremony itself is an expression of gratitude towards Mother Ganga, honoured in Hindu tradition as sacred, life-giving and sustaining," said a Chinmaya Mission spokesperson.

The aarti by the Thames took place entirely on land, with nothing from the ceremony placed, poured or released into the river.

"The ceremonial lamps will remain on the riverbank rather than being floated on the water, allowing us to honour the spirit of the tradition while ensuring the Thames remains undisturbed. That same principle extends across the event, with measures to minimise waste, reduce single-use plastics and ensure the site and surrounding environment are treated responsibly," the spokesperson said.

Dancers arrive to take part in the ceremony. Getty

Accompanied by music and chanting against the backdrop of the historic Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, the event brought together senior spiritual leaders and representatives from Hindu organisations and communities across the UK.

It was intended as a wider celebration for the British Hindu and South Asian community and an invitation to people of all backgrounds to come together in gratitude and reverence for nature.

"At its heart, Ganga Aarti reminds us not to take the natural world for granted. Gratitude towards nature should be expressed not only through prayer, but through the care and responsibility with which we treat the environment around us," Chinmaya Mission UK said.

Chinmaya Mission is a global movement, founded in 1951, dedicated to inner transformation and spiritual awakening, rooted in the timeless wisdom of Vedanta and inspired by the vision of Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda.

Swami Swaroopananda, global head of the Chinmaya Mission, takes part in the ceremony. Getty

Today, the Mission has more than 350 locations worldwide, supporting communities through spiritual education, cultural programmes, academic institutions and service initiatives. In the UK, Chinmaya Mission UK offers programmes for every stage of life, from children and teenagers to young adults, families and senior citizens.

Totally Thames, organised by a trust, has been a festival celebrating the River Thames through arts events, environmental initiatives, heritage and education programmes since 1997. The sell-out first-ever Ganga Aarti event, held as part of this year's programme, is likely to become a more regular annual feature.