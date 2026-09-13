Aga Khan V and Gujarat's Patel agree to strengthen development ties

Highlights

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, 50th hereditary Imam of Shia Ismaili Muslims, meets Bhupendra Patel

Talks cover sustainable development, solar energy, cooperatives and women's empowerment

First official visit to India by Aga Khan V since becoming Imam in February 2025

THE chairman of Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, met Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and discussed the state's holistic, sustainable development, expressing interest in strengthening collaboration at the grassroots level, officials said.

During the meeting on Saturday (12), discussions were also held on the potential for collaboration in the solar energy sector, and both sides expressed a positive outlook towards working together for people-centric development, they said.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V is the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims. AKDN is a group of non-denominational agencies that work to improve living conditions and opportunities for the poor across developing countries.

Welcoming him, Patel said the AKDN's priorities, including sustainable development, education, skill development, enterprise promotion, and the empowerment of marginalised and vulnerable communities, align with Gujarat's development philosophy.

"Describing water conservation as a crucial aspect of Gujarat's sustainable development, the chief minister outlined the large-scale efforts undertaken in the state regarding water conservation, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharging, and the rejuvenation of water bodies," an official release said.

Patel highlighted various initiatives launched in the state for the production, processing, and value addition of millets and shared details about Gujarat's 'millet development scheme', it said.

"During the meeting, the potential for collaboration in the sectors of solar energy and solar pumps was also discussed. The state's installed solar capacity has reached 34,880 MW, and a target has been set to install 10 lakh rooftop solar systems under the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana'. So far, nearly 900,000 systems have already been installed," the release said.

Strengthening the cooperative sector

The chief minister said that, amid nationwide efforts to strengthen the cooperative sector under the mantra of 'Sahkar se Samruddhi' (Prosperity through Cooperation), over 87,000 cooperative societies are operational in the state.

The cooperative system has been extended to the grassroots level through Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), Patel said.

Discussions were also held regarding the state's approach to strengthening the rural economy and transforming PACS into 'mini-corporate entities' capable of providing diverse services at the village level, the release said.

Gujarat's initiatives in women's empowerment and entrepreneurship were also discussed, the statement added.

Aga Khan V expressed a keen interest in further strengthening collaboration with the state government at the grassroots level. Both sides also expressed a positive outlook towards deepening cooperation based on mutually complementary strengths and working together to foster sustainable, inclusive, and people-centric development, it said.

This was the first official visit of Prince Rahim Aga Khan V to India since becoming Imam in February 2025, following the passing of his father Prince Karim Aga Khan IV. Aga Khan V also met Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat on Saturday.

Last Thursday (10), the spiritual leader met prime minister Narendra Modi and other senior national leaders to discuss the long-standing partnership between the Ismaili Imamat, AKDN and India.

"I would like to express my appreciation for the cooperation and collaboration between the Gujarat government, the Ismaili Imamat and the Aga Khan Development Network. I look forward to continuing this partnership and exploring opportunities to contribute to improving the quality of life and creating opportunities for people in Gujarat," the release quoted him as saying.