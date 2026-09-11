Lindy Cameron makes history as first female Foreign Office chief

LINDY CAMERON, Britain's high commissioner to India, has been promoted to become the first female head of the UK Foreign Office.

Cameron has been appointed the new permanent under-secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), in one of prime minister Andy Burnham's major foreign policy moves since taking office in July.

She replaces Olly Robbins, who was sacked over the Peter Mandelson scandal, the Guardian reported. Mandelson was appointed ambassador to the US before being removed over the depth of his links to Jeffrey Epstein and revelations about his alleged leaking of government information while a minister.

Foreign secretary Ed Miliband said, "I am especially pleased to welcome Lindy as the first female permanent under secretary at the FCDO. Lindy brings enormous experience across the fields of diplomacy, development and national security, and a reputation for dynamic leadership in postings across the world, most recently as high commissioner in India.

"Lindy will lead an FCDO committed to promoting British values and interests by deploying the full talents of our amazing, dedicated and renowned staff, who it has been my privilege to get to know over the past couple of months."

Cameron said, "I couldn't be prouder to have the opportunity to lead our amazing diplomats and development professionals as permanent secretary of the FCDO. I've seen first-hand what a difference we can make to every corner of the UK – delivering growth, security and opportunity, as we have done in partnership with India during my time here as high commissioner. I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved in India, and I will be sad to leave, but I can't wait to get started on this new challenge."

Before her Delhi posting, Cameron was chief executive of the National Cyber Security Centre and held senior roles in the Northern Ireland Office and the Department for International Development (DfID).

Her tenure as high commissioner to India began in April 2024 and runs until October 19. The FCDO said the bilateral relationship had been boosted during this period by the India-UK Vision 2035 ambition, at the core of which is the landmark Free Trade Agreement, which has recently entered into force and already boosted growth in both countries.

A successor as high commissioner to India will be announced in due course.

Cabinet secretary Dame Antonia Romeo said, "Lindy's excellent track record in security and diplomacy, combined with her considerable experience in international development, makes her a great appointment to lead the FCDO to deliver its crucial foreign, national security and development priorities."

The appointment follows an external recruitment exercise chaired by the UK's independent first civil service commissioner and is offered for a five-year term.

The Guardian reported that the appointment comes amid wider change at the top of the civil service, with Cat Little moving from the Cabinet Office to become permanent secretary of the Department for Business and Trade, and Tom Riordan, a former local government official, taking the top job at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.