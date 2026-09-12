Clarkson's Farm has quietly become a story about two cancer battles, and both men have now won

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Jeremy Clarkson has confirmed he's in remission from an "aggressive" prostate cancer diagnosis revealed in the latest series of Clarkson's Farm, and says he has no plans to give up alcohol.

It's the second time the show's real cast has dealt with the same diagnosis: farmhand Gerald Cooper was treated for prostate cancer in an earlier series and has since been confirmed cancer-free too.

Clarkson's diagnosis came less than two years after emergency heart surgery, when he was told he may have been "days away" from dying.

Clarkson's Farm has always been sold as a comedy about a famous man failing at agriculture. Somewhere along the way, without really meaning to, it's also become a documented record of two real cancer diagnoses among its own cast, both now resolved, both revealed to millions of viewers as they actually happened rather than announced after the fact.

What did Jeremy Clarkson actually say about his own diagnosis?

He told his co-stars directly, on camera, in the season five finale. Clarkson explained he'd had a medical assessment in May, followed by a biopsy that confirmed prostate cancer, describing it as aggressive but caught early. He underwent surgery to remove the affected section of his prostate, later confirming to co-star Kaleb Cooper that roughly "10 per cent of it is dead, where the cancer is." The season ended with Clarkson back in a hospital bed, the same place the season had started.

He's since confirmed he's in remission, and has been blunt about what happens next. Told by his girlfriend Lisa Hogan to eat less fat and more protein, Clarkson has said he isn't planning to stick to any of it long-term, adding that he's "having joy" in his old age instead of trading it away for caution.

Why does Gerald Cooper's story matter here too?

Because it happened first, and it's easy to forget it was real at the time rather than a subplot. Gerald Cooper, who has worked Diddly Squat Farm for around 50 years, was revealed to have prostate cancer in season three, a diagnosis Clarkson described at the time as leaving Cooper "desperately upset." Cooper underwent 37 sessions of radiotherapy, missed a stretch of the show while receiving treatment, and was later shown returning to work on camera, visibly moved by the welcome he got back. He's since been confirmed cancer-free, a piece of news the show's own team shared directly with fans, who responded with exactly the kind of emotional reaction that following someone's real recovery tends to produce.

Clarkson's Farm's cancer stories Gerald Cooper Diagnosed season 3 (2024); 37 radiotherapy sessions; now cancer-free Jeremy Clarkson Diagnosed season 5 (revealed 2026); surgery to remove affected tissue; now in remission Clarkson's other health scare Emergency heart surgery, October 2024, two stents fitted Clarkson's stated approach now No major lifestyle changes; continuing to drink alcohol

How does the heart surgery fit into all this?

It adds real weight to how close together these health scares have actually landed. In October 2024, less than two years before his cancer diagnosis went public, Clarkson underwent emergency heart surgery after doctors found blocked arteries, fitting two stents to restore blood flow. He described struggling to breathe and having difficulty walking up stairs in the days before the procedure, and has said doctors told him he may have been days from dying. Set against that timeline, a cancer diagnosis less than two years later makes his refusal to overhaul his lifestyle read less like stubbornness and more like a specific, considered stance about what he's willing to trade for a longer life.

Has Clarkson used any of this to encourage others?

Yes, directly. In a column written before his own diagnosis became public, Clarkson urged men not to avoid prostate exams out of embarrassment, writing about friends who'd been through prostate cancer and describing the screening process itself as brief and straightforward. Coming from someone who has since gone through the exact process himself, and caught the disease early enough for surgery to be a viable option, that advice carries more weight now than it did when he first wrote it.