Film on Fun-Da-Mental founder Aki Nawaz to screen in London

A DOCUMENTARY examining musician Aki Nawaz and his response to the political climate following the Iraq War will be screened in London on Saturday (12).

More Punk Than Punk, directed by documentary filmmaker Azeem Rajulawalla, focuses on Nawaz, the founder of British music group Fun-Da-Mental, and his protest album All is War (The Benefits of G-Had).

The film will be shown at the Rio Cinema on Saturday as part of the Doc’n Roll film festival, which focuses on music-related films.

It will be screened alongside After Eight: The Story of Satpal Ram, a documentary about Satpal Ram and his long-running fight for justice following his conviction in a case that became the subject of a campaign for his release.

Organisers said the two films had been brought together around themes of music, activism, resistance and the fight to make marginalised voices heard.

According to a statement, Rajulawalla's film examines Nawaz's response to post-9/11 Britain and the political climate surrounding the Iraq War. Nawaz's work with Fun-Da-Mental often addressed issues including racism, identity and politics.

A panel discussion will follow the screening, featuring Rajulawalla, Nawaz, Mos Hannan and writer Nikesh Shukla.