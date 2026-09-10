Pavita Cooper appointed British fashion council chair amid push for growth and policy influence

Highlights:



Pavita Cooper will become BFC chair on 1 October 2026.

She succeeds David Pemsel after four years as chair.

Caroline Issa has been appointed deputy chair.

Cooper will focus on government relations, investment and industry growth.

The appointments support the BFC’s 2030 strategy.

The British Fashion Council has appointed Pavita Cooper as its incoming chair, marking a change in leadership as the organisation looks to strengthen its relationship with government and policymakers and increase support for British fashion businesses.

Cooper will officially take over on 1 October 2026, succeeding David Pemsel, who will step down on 30 September after a decade on the BFC board, including four years as chair.

Her appointment comes as the BFC continues to implement its BFC 2030: Access, Creativity, Growth strategy, which aims to create stronger opportunities for designers and fashion businesses across the UK.

A cross-sector background

Cooper brings experience spanning business, government and culture to the role. She has held senior executive positions at Lloyds Banking Group and Christie's and currently serves on the boards of The King's Trust and The Old Vic.

She also chairs the 30 per cent Club, a business-led campaign focused on increasing the representation of women in senior corporate leadership.

The BFC said Cooper's background will help it strengthen its engagement with policymakers while developing its fundraising capabilities and making a stronger case for fashion's contribution to the UK's economy and cultural influence.

Taking on the chairmanship, Cooper said her priority would be to highlight fashion's role in driving UK growth and create an environment where British designers and businesses can develop and compete internationally.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Chair of the British Fashion Council. My priority will be to champion fashion as an important driver of UK growth and help strengthen the environment in which British designers, entrepreneurs and businesses can start, scale and compete globally,” Cooper said.

She also thanked Pemsel for his service to the BFC and the wider fashion industry.

Caroline Issa takes new deputy chair role

The BFC has also created a new deputy chair position, with fashion industry figure Caroline Issa taking on the role.

Issa was already a member of the BFC board and brings extensive experience within the fashion sector, alongside relationships across the international industry and close links with British designers.

Her appointment is intended to keep the organisation's leadership connected to the practical realities facing the designer community.

BFC chief executive Laura Weir described the combination of Cooper and Issa as a balance of policy knowledge, influence and fashion expertise.

“As we focus on delivering our BFC 2030 strategy, Pavita’s experience, perspective and understanding of government and policy will be an important complement to our Board,” Weir said.

A new phase for the BFC

Pemsel's departure follows 10 years on the BFC board and comes as the organisation prepares for the next phase of its long-term strategy.

Reflecting on the appointments, Pemsel said the new leadership structure was designed to bring together the expertise needed to deliver the BFC 2030 strategy.

He also highlighted Cooper's appointment as a direct response to the organisation's need to deepen its engagement with government, strengthen policy work and improve access to investment for the sector.

The search for the new chair was led by the BFC nominations committee and conducted by MBS Group, which waived its fee in recognition of the BFC's not-for-profit work supporting the designer community.

The BFC Executive Board ratified Cooper's appointment on 25 August 2026, ahead of her official start date on 1 October.