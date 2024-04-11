Lindy Cameron named new British high commissioner to India

Lindy Cameron has been serving as the chief executive of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre since 2020. (Photo credit: X/@UKinIndia)

By: Vivek Mishra

Lindy Cameron has been appointed as the new British high commissioner to India. She will succeed incumbent Alex Ellis.

“Lindy Cameron CB OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of India in succession to Alex Ellis CMG who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment,” a readout from the UK government said on Thursday.

Cameron will take up her appointment in New Delhi this month.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Cameron said she was very proud of being appointed as the next British High Commissioner to India and extended gratitude to Alex Ellis.

“Immensely proud to be appointed the next British High Commissioner to India. Huge thanks to @AlexEllis for leaving such a great legacy. So looking forward to working with the amazing @UKinIndia team. I can’t wait to get started!,” Lindy Cameron said.

Ellis was appointed as the British High Commissioner to India in 2021.

Cameron has been serving as the chief executive of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre since 2020 and she also had a stint as the director-general of the UK’s Northern Ireland Office.

She started her career in 1998 with the Department for International Development (DFID) and had various leadership roles including postings to Kabul and Baghdad. She also had governance adviser roles including postings to Hanoi and Lagos, and regional work in the Balkans.

Cameron’s appointment comes at a time when the UK and India are working towards a free trade agreement (FTA) that could significantly boost trade and investment between the two nations.

If the free trade talks work out, the potential benefits would include lower tariffs and increased market access for various sectors.