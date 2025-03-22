Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

How Aga Khan led a quiet revolution

Spiritual leader wished to be 'remembered for his impact'

How Aga Khan led a quiet revolution

The late Prince Karim Aga Khan IV

Dr Mohamed Keshavjee
By Dr Mohamed KeshavjeeMar 22, 2025
Dr Mohamed Keshavjee
See Full Bio

THE late Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, who passed away in Lisbon last month, succeeded his grandfather, Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah Aga Khan 111, as the spiritual leader of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims in July 1957, when massive changes were taking place globally.

Having taken a year off from his studies at Harvard University, the Aga Khan IV decided to travel all over the world to gain a first-hand understanding of his followers’ needs and what would be required to ensure quality of life for them and the people among whom they lived, regardless of race, faith, gender or ethnicity.

On a visit to Hunza, on the border of Afghanistan and the People’s Republic of China, he undertook part of the journey on a donkey.

While trying to visualise programmes for the betterment of his followers he also reflected on the wide range of interventions needed to mitigate conflict and also improve the quality of life for people.

In east Africa, the Aga Khan IV upgraded education, health and economic development institutions pioneered by his grandfather under the old colonial system and provided them a meaningful role in nation-building activities as the countries in the region prepared for political independence.

Here, he understood the plight of the indigenous African people and while guiding his own community to prepare for the new reality of independence, he also founded the first African owned newspaper, the Nation Group, that would go on to lay the foundation of a responsible press in east Africa.

This eventually went on to spawn the Graduate School of Media and Communications of the Aga Khan University which he established; today it has faculties in six countries, spanning east Africa, south Asia and the UK.

The Aga Khan IV was involved in a range of activities globally, which included education, healthcare, low cost housing, micro finance, cultural regeneration programmes, energy development, rural support programmes, architecture, industrial development and eco-tourism.

He set up one of the most prestigious prizes in the world, The Aga Khan Award for Architecture, which recognised excellence in the sector, while engaging people from different disciplines. That award led to the setting up of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, which today is responsible for a number of restoration projects in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Spain as well as Canada.

In the field of rural development, he founded the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) in northern Pakistan with Shoaib Sultan Khan, a protégé of the world renowned expert, Akhtar Hamid Khan. It became a model of a people-centric process which today is emulated in many parts of the world including the high mountain valleys of central Asia.

The Aga Khan IV’s greatest strength was his ability to listen to the needs of the people at the grassroots level and his readiness to consult. He believed that people were the best agents of their own transformation and was able to tap the talent of some of the best brains in the world.

A man of great humility, he shied away from praise. When asked by a leading Canadian TV journalists, (the late) Roy Bonisteel, how he would be liked to be remembered one day, the Aga Khan’s answer was a very categorical “not by name or by face”. If his programmes to help the people they were meant to serve actually reached them, then his mission in life would have been fulfilled, was his response.

His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V


A pluralist by nature, the Aga Khan had a deep understanding of the pathology of conflict. He set up a Global Centre for Pluralism in partnership with the Canadian government to study conflict and the pre-emptive measures to prevent it.

In every field he was involved in, he aimed for excellence, but always kept in mind that to change society one must engage people and inspire hope in them.

He was known as an institution builder and has been succeeded by his eldest son His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan, who spent the past two decades working by his side on the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). It is a global umbrella organisation under which all these development activities are conducted.

As the Aga Khan V, Prince Rahim is well poised to continue a legacy that goes back centuries of an Islamic dynasty that founded Cairo and gave the world one of its first universities – the Al Azhar University, over a thousand years ago. We wish Prince Rahim Aga Khan an Imamat in which he continues to serve the cause of humanity as his noble ancestors did through the AKDN and the global Ismaili community of some 15 million settled in over 35 countries of the world.

prince karim aga khanismaili muslimsaga khan iv

Related News

Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake: Why Fans and Critics Are Divided
Entertainment

Disney’s ‘Snow White’ controversy explodes: Why the live-action remake has fans and critics divided!

IPL 2025 opening ceremony
Sports

IPL 2025 opening ceremony promises a star-studded spectacle with Disha Patani, OneRepublic, and Shreya Ghoshal

Mohanlal’s 'L2: Empuraan'
Entertainment

Mohanlal’s 'L2: Empuraan' smashes pre-sale records, set for historic box office debut

ipl-bowling-getty
Cricket

Saliva ban lifted for upcoming IPL: reports

More For You

‘Will Gaza surrender if brutal strategy of famine is forced?’

A boy looks on as he eats at a camp sheltering displaced Palestinians set up at a landfil in the Yarmuk area in Gaza City on March 20, 2025. Israel bombarded Gaza and pressed its ground operations on March 20, after issuing what it called a "last warning" for Palestinians to return hostages and remove Hamas from power.

Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images

‘Will Gaza surrender if brutal strategy of famine is forced?’

THERE was supposed to be a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict, yet Israel appears to have turned to a new and deadly weapon – starvation of the besieged population.

Is this a cunning way to avoid accusations of breaking the peace agreement? Instead of re-starting the bombardment, is mass famine the new tactic?

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: Ramadan’s message of unity, charity, and faith can inspire us all

Nigel Huddleston

Comment: Ramadan’s message of unity, charity, and faith can inspire us all

Nigel Huddleston

RAMADAN is a unique and special time for Muslims in Britain and across the world. It is a time to reflect on and renew their faith, through devotion and spirituality, while fulfilling the five pillars of Islam.

During this hugely important time of prayer and fasting, the message of Ramadan is one we can all relate to – especially the importance of charity and compassion. These core values at the heart of Islamic faith are the very same values that those of all faiths or none can aspire to.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: ‘UK’s multicultural identity owes much to south Asians’

Lord Kamlesh Patel of Bradford, chair of the project; Vikram Doraiswami, India’s high commissioner to the UK; Lord Navnit Dholakia, former deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats; and Professor Mark Smith, vice-chancellor of the University of Southampton, at the launch of the Ramniklal Solanki Pioneers Project in July 2024

Comment: ‘UK’s multicultural identity owes much to south Asians’

Sabu S Padmadas

IN 1951, Sardar Harnam Singh Roudh arrived by himself to England from Punjab, carrying only a suitcase of clothes and £3 in his pocket.

His legacy as a pioneer is best remembered for his compassionate leadership and selfless service in uniting people from diverse backgrounds, while championing the local Sikh community to thrive in a multicultural Britain.

Keep ReadingShow less
Viras’ book 'Art Under the Indian Sun' dives into artistic legacies of Raj

Jennifer Howes, Ratna Vira and Sona Datta

Viras’ book 'Art Under the Indian Sun' dives into artistic legacies of Raj

Dr Sona Datta

ON A crisp evening before Christmas, I found myself at the Traveller’s Club in London’s posh Pall Mall.

Like other anachronisms of old England, this particular place doesn’t permit unaccompanied women. So, Jennifer Howes (an expat Canadian) and me (a British-born Bengali) arrived as two arch Indophiles, sporting silk scarves and lipstick, for an author-talk at the invitation of the Indian High Commissioner, Vikram Doraiswami.

Keep ReadingShow less
Russia's 'Ghost Fleet': Navigating the Murky Waters of Sanctions and Oil Transport

Russia's 'Ghost Fleet': Navigating the Murky Waters of Sanctions and Oil Transport

In the wake of stringent Western sanctions aimed at curbing Russia's oil revenues, a clandestine network of aging tankers, dubbed the "ghost fleet," has emerged as a pivotal player in global oil transportation. This fleet operates under a veil of secrecy, employing tactics designed to circumvent international restrictions. While effective in sustaining Russia's oil exports, the ghost fleet introduces a host of challenges and risks to the global oil market.

The Genesis of the Ghost Fleet

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc