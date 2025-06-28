Aspirations ignited following Leicester schools Parliament visit

Delighted to pause and look back on a pioneering partnership project, which saw our Randal Charitable Foundation, Leicestershire Police and the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) support pupils, from 5 Leicester schools, tour London and the Houses of Parliament with the aim to help raise aspirations and demonstrate possible future career paths.
With more young people than ever struggling to stay in education, find employment and track down career opportunities, I’ve reflected on the importance of collaborations like this one, which model just one way in that small interventions could reap rewards in the life course of youngsters.
New data released by the Department for Education showed over a quarter of a million school suspensions in Spring 2024 – a 12% increase on the previous year. Other studies including by the Centre for Social Justice show devastating statistics, including that there’s almost 1 million 16–24-year-olds in the UK who are Not in Education, Employment or Training – that’s 1 in 7 who are economically inactive and not looking for work. The need for creative interventions is real – and pressing.
Our visit was organised in the summer of 2023, with a simple aim - to help inspire underprivileged young people to gain the opportunities and motivations to reach their full potential. They travelled to London by coach for a briefing at the CSJ’s offices in Smith Square – after which they walked along the Embankment to the Houses of Parliament & Lords, for a guided tour.
Inspired by the trip, our partners have recently reported that a number of the young people have begun following their dreams and finding their passions. One pupil who took part, a 'looked after child', has now completed school with impressive exam results and reportedly frequently mentioned the experience and how much they enjoyed the visit throughout their final year.
Another has blossomed into what teachers describe as a 'superstar' at school, maintaining strong attendance and being a positive influence on fellow pupils. And perhaps the most touching story of all comes from a pupil who, despite facing significant challenges at home, has developed a passionate interest in politics and is now thriving academically, with aspirations towards public service.
I believe key moments in the lives of young people can be turning points, for good and for bad. This trip alone didn’t change lives, of course. But it did allow a moment in time to explore possibilities - and create some curiosity about different futures, which I’m delighted to see now being translated.
Investment by our Foundation, expert community outreach by Leicestershire Police, through their Mini Police programme and specialist support from CSJ colleagues all made this moment in time possible. We built on the growing positive relationships between police, schools and young people – to make a difference together for a few young people – in that moment.
A precious moment indeed.
Dr Nik Kotecha OBE DL is the chairman of the Randal Charitable Foundation