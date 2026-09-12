Could switching your broadband save you £100 a year?

Out-of-contract broadband, landline and pay-TV customers could save more than £100 a year by switching.

Almost 3.5 million people have changed broadband or landline providers since Ofcom introduced its one-touch switching system.

The regulator says households are still cutting services and missing payments as the cost of living puts pressure on finances.

Millions of UK households could be paying more than they need to for broadband and other telecoms services simply because they have stayed with the same provider after their contract ended.

Ofcom said its research suggests that customers who have broadband, landline and pay-TV with the same provider could save more than £100 a year by moving to a cheaper deal once they are out of contract.

Around one in three customers with these so-called 'triple play' packages were out of contract last year, meaning a significant number of households could potentially reduce their bills by switching.

The warning comes as household budgets remain under pressure. Ofcom's latest data shows that 4 per cent of telecoms customers missed a payment in the last quarter.

Consumers are already making changes to cope. Some 12 per cent said they had changed a telecoms service, while 10 per cent had reduced spending elsewhere. Another 7 per cent said they had cancelled a service altogether.

For households that have not reviewed their contracts recently, the regulator's message is straightforward: check whether the deal has ended, compare prices and consider whether switching makes financial sense.

Natalie Black, Ofcom's group director for infrastructure and connectivity, said: “We know that many people feel worried about their bills creeping up, but with a few simple steps some customers could achieve big savings.

“Our advice to everyone with a broadband, mobile, pay-TV or landline contract is to check whether you’re in or out of contract, compare the offers out there, and if right for you then switch and save.”

Switching no longer means dealing with your old provider

One reason Ofcom is highlighting the potential savings is that changing broadband or landline provider has become simpler.

Under the regulator's “one touch” switching process, customers only need to contact the new broadband or landline provider. The new provider handles the switch rather than leaving customers to contact their existing company themselves.

Almost 3.5 million people have used the process since it was introduced for broadband and landline customers two years ago.

That figure suggests consumers are willing to switch when the process is straightforward, particularly when household finances are under pressure.

But Ofcom's figures also indicate that millions more could still have an opportunity to review their deals.

The regulator is urging customers not only to look at broadband prices but also to check mobile, pay-TV and landline contracts and compare what they are currently paying with the alternatives available.

For someone paying a higher post-contract price, a few minutes spent checking the market could potentially make a meaningful difference over a year.

Black said consumers should check their contract status, compare available offers and switch if they find a deal that works better for them.

The advice comes as households continue to look for savings across everyday bills, with missed payments and service cancellations showing how far some consumers are having to go to manage their budgets.

The potential £100 saving is therefore less about finding a special deal and more about something many households may already have: the option to stop paying for a contract they have simply allowed to roll on.