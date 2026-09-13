Tamil Nadu's Vijay visits UK to woo investors, study motorsport infrastructure

Highlights

Vijay is on an official UK visit (Sept 10 to 17) to attract foreign investment

He inspected the Silverstone circuit as part of plans for a Motor Sports City in Tamil Nadu

INDIA's Tamil Nadu state chief minister C Joseph Vijay's official visit to the UK, aimed at attracting foreign investment, has triggered a political row after he was seen hugging actor and motorsport racer Ajith Kumar at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire.

Vijay left for London last Thursday (10) with a high-level delegation on his first overseas trip since becoming chief minister in May.

The delegation includes public works and sports development minister Aadhav Arjuna, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu member secretary Meghnatha Reddy, and Guidance Tamil Nadu MD and CEO Deepak Jacob. He is due back in Chennai on Thursday (17).

The government said the trip is meant to pitch Tamil Nadu as an investment hub and follows the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, which came into effect on July 15.

Tamil Nadu was among the first states to send an export consignment to the UK on the day the pact was activated.

An official release said, "European multinationals have already proposed investment projects valued at more than £663 million, expected to create nearly 5,690 jobs in Tamil Nadu."

The visit builds on the Vettri Tamil Nadu Investors' Conclave 2026, where the state signed MoUs exceeding £7.8 billion within 100 days of the new administration taking charge.

Tamil Nadu Motor Sports City

Vijay's itinerary also included an inspection of the Silverstone Motor Racing Circuit, following his announcement to set up a Motor Sports City in Tamil Nadu. He and sports department officials studied the circuit's design, commercial operations and safety standards.

Vijay with friend and racer Ajith Kumar Photo: X

During the visit, Vijay was the special guest at the Michelin Le Mans Cup, where he waved the ceremonial green flag to start the race. Ajith Kumar competed in the LMP3 Pro/Am category for his team, Ajith RedAnt by Virage. Before the race, Vijay hugged Ajith, and the video of the moment went viral.

Ajith thanked Vijay for the visit. "I am extremely thankful to the Honourable Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, for taking time off his busy schedule to visit us at Silverstone," he told reporters, adding, "We have been colleagues in the film industry for 34 years, and I am so happy for him in his new journey. We extended the invitation so he could see firsthand what infrastructure and logistics it takes to bring events like this to Chennai. My wish is to see us all race back home in India soon."

Tamil Nadu's opposition party DMK criticised the visit. Party spokesperson TKS Elangovan said, "He said that he is going to receive investment from London. But everybody saw that he had gone to see the car race of his friend Ajith."

DMK lawmaker Markandeyan said, "Chief minister Vijay is in London. We have farmers' issue, fishermen issue and many issues all over the state. Now there is no rush to attract investments."

Vijay's party, the TVK, rejected the criticism. Spokesperson Americai V Narayanan said meeting a friend during an official visit was not improper and that Ajith was "a star not only in Tamil Nadu but in the racing circle."

He said the chief minister "has given the policy direction and his ministers and administration" are handling the work, and dismissed the DMK's comments as "small silly talk."

Actors Trisha Krishnan and Radhika Sarathkumar were also seen at the circuit during the event.