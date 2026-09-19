Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Why 'Dhurandhar' missed India’s Oscar final three despite getting 4 jury votes

Marathi thriller Gondhal emerged as India’s official entry

Why 'Dhurandhar' missed India’s Oscar final three despite getting 4 jury votes

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar may have been one of the biggest Hindi films

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 19, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Dhurandhar received four votes from the 14-member jury considering India’s 2027 Oscar submission.
  • Jury member Vivek Vaswani said the film was not considered “Oscar material” and did not represent Indian culture in the way the panel wanted.
  • Marathi thriller Gondhal emerged as India’s official entry after making the final three alongside Angh and Maine Vaapas Aayunga.
Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar may have been one of the biggest Hindi films in contention for India's 2027 Oscar submission, but it did not make the final three selected by the jury.

Vivek Vaswani, a member of the 14-person jury, has now revealed that Dhurandhar received four votes during the selection process. He also explained why the film did not progress further in the race.

Why Dhurandhar did not make the final three

Speaking to NDTV, Vaswani said the jury did not consider Dhurandhar or its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, to be “Oscar material”.

He also said the films did not represent Indian culture in the way the jury was looking for when choosing India's official submission.

The four votes received by Dhurandhar therefore did not put it among the three films that ultimately remained in contention. The final three were Marathi film Gondhal, Angh and Maine Vaapas Aayunga, with Gondhal eventually selected.

The decision was about choosing India's representative for the International Feature Film category rather than judging the film's popularity or commercial performance.

Gondhal gets India's Oscar spot

Directed and written by Santosh Davakhar, Gondhal emerged from a field of 33 films submitted across several Indian languages.

The thriller is set against the backdrop of Maharashtra's traditional Gondhal ritual and folk-performance tradition. Its cultural setting was an important part of what appealed to the jury.

The film stars Kishor Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir and Anuj Prabhu, with music by Ilaiyaraaja.

The selection also gives Marathi cinema another opportunity to represent India at the Oscars. Previous Marathi films chosen as India's official entries include Shwaas in 2004, Harishchandrachi Factory in 2009 and Court in 2015.

What happens to Dhurandhar now?

Missing out on India's official International Feature Film submission does not mean Dhurandhar has no possibility of being considered for the Academy Awards in other categories.

The film can still pursue individual-category consideration if it meets the Academy's eligibility requirements. RRR, for example, was not India's official International Feature Film submission but went on to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song and won for Naatu Naatu.

For this year's submission, however, Gondhal will carry India's official entry in the International Feature Film category.

dhurandharoscarindian cinemacultural identityranveer singh
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Hanging by a Wire: Mohammed Ali Naqvi revisits Pakistan's cable car rescue
Entertainment

Hanging by a Wire: Mohammed Ali Naqvi revisits Pakistan's cable car rescue

Dane-Buckley-darling
Entertainment

Dane Buckley embraces Irish Indian roots in debut Edinburgh Fringe show

Never-Had-a-Chance
Entertainment

Amar Chaggar’s Never Had a Chance tackles difficult issues in British Asian community

Arvind-Ethan-David
Entertainment

Sikh detective takes centre stage in Arvind Ethan David's debut novel

More For You

Rajamouli hints at what makes Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s 'Sigma' a Gen-Z action ride

SS Rajamouli launched the trailer of Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut Sigma in Chennai

X/ vijucharlie

Rajamouli hints at what makes Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s 'Sigma' a Gen-Z action ride

Highlights

  • SS Rajamouli launched the trailer of Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut Sigma in Chennai.
  • Rajamouli described the film as a fun, adventurous ride with “Gen-Z action”.
  • Starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, Sigma is set to release in theatres on October 2.
SS Rajamouli has given fans a glimpse of what to expect from Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut Sigma, describing the action-adventure as a fun ride with a distinctly Gen-Z flavour.

Rajamouli launched the trailer and music of Sigma at an event in Chennai on September 18. After watching the trailer, the filmmaker called the film a “fun, adventurous ride” packed with Gen-Z action and said he was interested in watching it in theatres.

Rajamouli teases the world of Sigma

The trailer introduces Sundeep Kishan as a radio host who finds himself drawn into a dangerous heist. His risky mission brings him face-to-face with underworld operator Kotlapadi Veeraiya Reddy, played by Sampath Raj.

Keep ReadingShow less