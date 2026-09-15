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Bollywood’s biggest names turn out for Ambani’s glamorous Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia

Salman Khan was among the Bollywood stars who attended the celebrations

Bollywood’s biggest names turn out for Ambani’s glamorous Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia

The actor joined several other familiar faces from the film industry

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 15, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Salman Khan was among the Bollywood stars who attended the celebrations
  • Several high-profile couples, including Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, were spotted
  • The festive gathering brought together some of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable names

Ganesh Chaturthi brought together a host of Bollywood stars as several of Hindi cinema’s biggest names attended the Ambani family’s festive celebrations in Mumbai.

From solo appearances to high-profile couples, the gathering saw a glamorous mix of celebrities coming together to mark the festival.

Salman Khan leads the star turnout

Salman Khan was among the most prominent Bollywood names spotted at the celebration.

The actor joined several other familiar faces from the film industry, adding to the star power of the festive gathering. The event also saw several popular celebrity couples make appearances.


Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the celebrations, while Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also spotted together.

Their appearances added a strong couples' presence to the festivities, with the stars embracing the occasion alongside other members of the Bollywood community.

A glamorous Bollywood gathering


The Ambani family hosted the celebrations at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, which became a gathering point for several of Bollywood’s most recognisable names.
The star-studded occasion saw celebrities come together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in traditional festive spirit.

salman khansidharth malhotrakiara advaniambani familybollywoodganesh chaturthi
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