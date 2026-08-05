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Ed Sheeran's classic Aston Martin restoration ends in court over insurance misunderstanding

The singer said he believed the garage's insurance covered the vehicle

Ed Sheeran's classic Aston Martin restoration ends in court over insurance misunderstanding

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to keeping a motor vehicle without the required insurance

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 05, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Ed Sheeran was fined £666 after his classic Aston Martin was left uninsured during restoration.
  • The singer said he believed the garage's insurance covered the vehicle while it was being converted into an electric car.
  • Sheeran told the court the lapse was the result of an administrative misunderstanding, as the car had not been driven since 2021.

Ed Sheeran has been fined after his classic Aston Martin was found to be uninsured while undergoing restoration, with the singer telling magistrates he believed the vehicle was covered by the garage's insurance.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to keeping a motor vehicle without the required insurance and was ordered to pay a £666 fine, along with £100 in costs and a £266 victim surcharge.

Why was Sheeran fined?

The DVLA identified that Sheeran's silver 1966 Aston Martin was uninsured while it was being restored and converted into an electric vehicle. The car has remained at Aston Workshop Ltd since 2021 and has not been driven on public roads during that period.

In a letter submitted to Bradford Magistrates' Court, Sheeran said he believed the workshop's comprehensive motor trade insurance covered the vehicle while it was in its care.

He added that he had not had physical possession of the car since 2021 and that it had remained inoperable throughout the restoration.

Singer says it was an administrative misunderstanding

Sheeran apologised for taking up court resources and said he had not received the DVLA's initial offer to settle the matter with an out-of-court penalty, adding that he would have paid it immediately had he been aware of it.

He told the court there had been no intention to avoid legal requirements, describing the issue as a "genuine administrative misunderstanding". The case was dealt with under the Single Justice Procedure, with Sheeran convicted on July 31.

aston martinpenaltyed sheeranaston martin restoration dispute
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