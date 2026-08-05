Suriya says Jyotika is the better actor, recalls lockdown mock shoot that left him stunned

Highlights

Suriya says Jyotika is a better actor because of her ability to access emotions instantly.

He recalled a lockdown mock shoot where her one-take performance caught him off guard.

The actor also praised her ability to deliver emotional scenes in languages beyond her mother tongue.

Suriya has opened up about why he considers wife Jyotika the better actor, recalling a mock screen test they filmed at home during the Covid-19 lockdown that left him in awe of her performance.

In a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor reflected on the different ways they approach acting, saying Jyotika's instinctive ability to express emotion sets her apart.

The lockdown shoot that changed Suriya's perspective

Suriya recalled that during the pandemic, Jyotika's brother sent the couple a page of dialogue to perform as part of a mock screen test. With no crew involved, they filmed the scene using only a mobile phone.

While Suriya said he typically builds a performance over several takes by drawing on personal memories and adding layers to a character, he said Jyotika needed no such preparation.

"She brought real tears to the scene in one take. I remember thinking, 'I'm not ready for this...'," he said.

The actor explained that moments like these are why he believes Jyotika is the stronger performer, adding that she can immediately immerse herself in a character without relying on an elaborate process.

'She can emote in any language'

Suriya also praised Jyotika's ability to perform emotionally in languages that are not her mother tongue, admitting it remains a challenge for him.

Reflecting on his own experiences in Hindi cinema, he said he finds it difficult to express genuine emotion while acting in another language. Jyotika, however, has consistently managed to do so.

"She's multitasking; talking in another language which is not her mother tongue, and still able to bring true emotions in front of the camera," he said.

He added that an actor's focus is visible during a performance and credited Jyotika's intensity and sensitivity for allowing her to fully surrender to a scene.

Jyotika was most recently seen in the streaming series System, while Suriya's latest release, Karuppu, grossed around £26 million (₹300 crore) worldwide.