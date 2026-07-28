Niharika NM on leaving Bollywood behind: 'I didn't enjoy the standards that were set for women'

Highlights

Niharika NM says she lost a film after opting out of an on-screen intimate scene

The actor reveals the role fell through after her co-star refused to work with a body double

She also reflects on beauty standards in Bollywood and turning to South Indian cinema

Ahead of her Bollywood debut in Bhai Tera Star Hai, actor and content creator Niharika NM has opened up about the challenges she faced breaking into the film industry. In a recent interview, she revealed that she lost a film despite being cast because she was uncomfortable performing an intimate scene and requested a body double.

The actor also spoke about her early struggles in Bollywood, the industry's beauty standards and a missed opportunity that still ranks among her biggest career regrets.

Niharika says an intimacy clause cost her a film

Speaking to News18, Niharika recalled being cast in a film by a director she had admired for years.

She said she had successfully auditioned for the role, completed a look test and signed the contract. However, after reading an intimacy clause, she informed the makers that she was not comfortable performing intimate scenes on screen.

According to Niharika, the production initially agreed to use a body double, but the arrangement later fell apart.

"The actor wasn't okay doing the scene with a body double. He wasn't interested. It was his call. Then it became a situation of this or that," she said.

As a result, she lost the role.

Why she stepped away from Bollywood auditions

Niharika said she moved to Mumbai around four years ago and spent three years training with a production house after studying acting and theatre.

Although she initially pursued opportunities in Hindi cinema, she eventually shifted her focus to the South Indian film industry.

She explained that she found Bollywood's expectations around women's appearance and skin tone discouraging and felt it was not the space where she wanted to build her career.

Instead, she signed a three-film deal with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench Films, which marked the beginning of her acting career in Tamil cinema.

A contract that led to one of her biggest regrets

While training with Stone Bench Films, Niharika said she had to turn down several South Indian films because of contractual commitments.

She revealed that some of those projects later became major box office successes, making the decision one of her biggest professional regrets.

Despite that disappointment, she said the end of the contract allowed her to work across multiple film industries, leading to roles in Perusu, Mithra Mandali and Idhayam Murali.

Bhai Tera Star Hai marks her Bollywood debut

Niharika will next be seen in Bhai Tera Star Hai, a comedy starring Raghav Juyal in the lead role, with Niharika playing his love interest.

The film follows Ajay Singh, a London dreamer convinced he is destined to become Bollywood's next superstar. Set over the course of one chaotic night, the story follows his pursuit of fame through a series of comic misadventures.

The cast also includes Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh, Vivan Bhatena and Parvathy Omanakuttan. The film is scheduled to release on 30 July.