Yash says emotion is the key to 'Toxic' and 'Ramayana' as he teases 'mind-blowing' action

Highlights

Yash says emotion is the driving force behind the action in both Toxic and Ramayana

The actor describes Toxic as a "wild" and deeply emotional cinematic experience

He also reflects on the challenge of bringing Ravana to life in Ramayana

Yash has drawn a connection between his two biggest upcoming films, saying that while Toxic and Ramayana are vastly different in scale and setting, both are driven by emotion rather than spectacle alone. Speaking during San Diego Comic-Con, the actor said emotional depth was the foundation of the action in both projects, while promising that Toxic will leave audiences stunned.

The actor made the remarks while discussing his upcoming films in an interview with JoBlo.com.

Yash says Toxic is more than just an action spectacle

Describing Toxic, Yash said the Geetu Mohandas-directed film combines larger-than-life action with an emotional core.

"I know this is a movie that will blow everybody's mind," he said. "It's like a roller-coaster ride. It's wild, unapologetic. But, at the same time, it's very deep as well."

He added that while the film embraces an ambitious visual style, its emotional story is what gives it lasting impact. According to Yash, audiences will leave theatres surprised by what they have experienced.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also stars Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Kiara Advani. The film is scheduled for release on 26 August.

'The emotion behind the action is important'

Yash said his love for action films remains unchanged, but stressed that action only works when it is supported by meaningful storytelling.

Praising Hollywood action choreographer JJ Perry, he said the team focused on making every action sequence emotionally driven rather than relying on spectacle alone.

"The emotion behind the action is important," Yash said, adding that the filmmakers had achieved that balance in both Toxic and Ramayana.

His comments suggest that despite the two films belonging to very different genres, they share the same creative approach to action.

Yash opens up about portraying Ravana

The actor also reflected on playing Ravana in Ramayana, describing it as one of the most challenging roles of his career because audiences already have a clear image of the mythological character.

Yash recalled hearing the epic from his grandfather as a child and said the challenge was to bring his own interpretation to a role that has been portrayed countless times over the years.

He said understanding the character from an actor's perspective, while respecting the many existing versions of Ravana, became a key part of his preparation.

Footage from Ramayana was also showcased at San Diego Comic-Con, with fans getting an early glimpse of Yash's portrayal of the iconic antagonist. His comments on both films underline a common philosophy: regardless of scale or genre, emotion remains at the heart of the story.