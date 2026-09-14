Why 'Ramayana’s' Jai Jai Ram is already becoming one of the film’s biggest talking points

Ramayana has given audiences their first taste of its music with Jai Jai Ram, a new take on the traditional Jai Siya Ram bhajan.

Composed by A.R. Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the song accompanies Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Rama and Sita, offering a glimpse at the emotional and romantic side of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious two-part epic.

The song has quickly become a talking point, with listeners praising the vocals, composition and the way the familiar devotional sound has been reimagined for the big screen.

A familiar bhajan gets a new sound

Jai Jai Ram draws from the long-standing tradition of devotional songs dedicated to Lord Rama, but Rahman gives it a contemporary cinematic treatment.

Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal bring their voices to the track, while the lyrics have been written by Dr Kumar Vishwas.

Rather than functioning purely as a devotional sequence, the song is closely tied to Rama and Sita’s relationship. The video shows their wedding, their journey through Ayodhya and Rama displaying his abilities as a warrior.

The combination gives the song a broader role in the film, introducing both the romance and the larger world of the epic.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi offer a glimpse of Rama and Sita

The music video gives audiences more footage of Kapoor and Pallavi in their roles as Rama and Sita.

One of the most striking moments shows Rama placing a flower in Sita’s hair, while another sequence features the couple travelling through Ayodhya in a chariot as people shower them with flower petals.

The makers had also released a new poster featuring the pair around the time of the song's release, showing a softer side to their relationship.

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The song arrives ahead of a huge cinematic spectacle

Jai Jai Ram arrives after the film's promotional material began revealing the scale of Tiwari's adaptation.

The trailer introduces Yash as Ravana, along with Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva. Sunny Deol, who plays Hanuman, has also been cast in the film but does not appear in the trailer.

Arun Govil, who famously played Rama in the classic Indian television series Ramayan, appears as King Dasharatha.

The film is being made in two parts, with the first scheduled for a worldwide release in October 2026 ahead of Diwali and the second planned for Diwali 2027.

Producer Namit Malhotra has said the combined budget for both films will be around £370 million, making Ramayana one of the most ambitious Indian productions ever mounted.

With Jai Jai Ram, audiences have now had their first substantial look at how the film plans to balance its mythology, romance and spectacle.