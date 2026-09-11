Arti Shah: I don’t want to be a stereotype

BRITISH ASIAN actress Arti Shah said she has spent much of her career challenging stereotypes linked to her height and appearance as she celebrates a nomination for her West End debut in Paddington the Musical.
Shah, who is four feet tall and was born with pseudoachondroplasia, has been shortlisted for Best West End Debut Performer at the 2026 Stage Debut Awards, in association with Netflix.
The public-voted award recognises her performance at the Savoy Theatre, where she plays Paddington, the much-loved bear created by Michael Bond.
Shah told Eastern Eye that she was “very much overwhelmed” by the nomination and grateful for the recognition.
“This whole journey has just been such an amazing experience for me,” she said. “I am truly humbled and very grateful for.”
The role has also given Shah an opportunity to play a character whose story, she believes, has a strong connection with people who have struggled to feel accepted.
“Paddington is very popular with all generations,” she said. “The importance of Paddington and his story is a message of kindness, and kindness is free.”
Shah won the Trailblazer Award for her performance at Eastern Eye ACTA held in June.
She said audiences could also identify with Paddington’s desire to fit in.
“We all want to fit in, and we all want to be accepted,” she said. “We all want to be treated with kindness and with respect.”
Shah said she had no expectations when she took on the role and never imagined that the production would lead to award recognition.
“I did not even think that I would be nominated for awards, let alone win two awards,” she said. “It’s surpassed anything that I would ever dream of.”
Old Bailey Judge Her Honour Anuja Dhir (L) with Arti Shah (C) and James Hameed at Eastern Eye ACTA awardsEastern Eye
She said audiences had responded strongly to the production, with the cast receiving a standing ovation at every performance.
At the stage door, Shah meets people from different generations and countries who tell her they have laughed, cried and experienced a range of emotions during the show.
“Every single person says that it’s something that they needed,” she said. “It’s something that has made them feel really good, and that it’s touched them.”
But her journey to the West End has not been straightforward.
Shah said she entered the film and acting industry determined not to be given roles simply because she was “a four foot tall Asian female”.
Early in her career, she was offered a stereotypical pantomime role, which she turned down. She later questioned why a character written for her could not be a doctor rather than a stereotypical role.
“I came into the industry to try and break down barriers and not to be put into a box because of what I look like,” she said.
Her determination was shaped by difficult experiences growing up. Shah recalled having stones thrown at her and being called names while walking home from school when she was 14.
She began to dislike how she looked and considered leg-lengthening surgery after reading about another young girl who had undergone the procedure.
But a week before the operation, Shah realised she was considering surgery to meet what she believed society expected of her.
“I wasn’t doing it for me,” she said.
That realisation changed her outlook.
“I realised that if I didn’t love who I was, how can I expect anybody else to love me?” she said.
Shah said that accepting herself had helped her deal with challenges and continue pursuing her career.
She now encourages young performers not to take rejection personally.
“There are so many auditions, and often you don’t get the part,” she said. “But it’s so important not to take it personally because that part is not meant for you.”
“Ultimately, don’t give up on yourself and keep believing in yourself,” she added.
Nominations for 2026 Stage Debut Awards closes on Sunday (13).