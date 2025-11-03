Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

'Paddington The Musical' opens in London with Arti Shah stealing hearts as Britain’s favourite bear

Arti Shah takes on the role of Paddington in a new stage musical opening at London’s Savoy Theatre.

Paddington The Musical

Arti Shah brings Paddington to life in a bold West End premiere packed with music and marmalade

Johan Persson
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 03, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Arti Shah leads as on-stage Paddington in Paddington The Musical
  • West End previews now open at London’s Savoy Theatre
  • Producers extend booking until October 2026
  • Backed by creative team led by Sonia Friedman and Luke Sheppard
  • Full of marmalade, mayhem, and a big-hearted bear

Arti Shah steps into one of Britain’s most beloved roles with Paddington The Musical, now previewing at the Savoy Theatre in London. The stage adaptation, based on Michael Bond’s classic A Bear Called Paddington, marks a major moment for Shah, known for Star Wars: Andor and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Paddington The Musical production brings a new warmth and scale to the story, complete with puppetry, song, and a little chaos.

Paddington The Musical Arti Shah brings Paddington to life in a bold West End premiere packed with music and marmalade Johan Persson


How Arti Shah became Paddington on stage

It’s not every day you get to be Paddington, right? For Arti Shah, the job involves charm, precision, and a fair bit of physical theatre. She plays the on-stage version of the bear, while James Hameed performs as the off-stage puppeteer. Together, they bring the small bear from Peru to bustling London, in real time, every night.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley said it took “an extraordinary team” to get Paddington right. The team includes Bear Designer Tahra Zafar, Associate Director Audrey Brisson, and puppetry coach Phill Woodfine. “What we always hoped to achieve was quite simply Paddington on stage,” Friedman said.

London welcomes Paddington The Musical starring Arti ShahIsha Shah


What makes Paddington The Musical different

It’s funny, fast, and sometimes surprisingly tense. There’s comedy, song, and even a rescue mission that makes the Brown family realise they need the bear as much as he needs them. The production, originally set for a limited run, has already been extended until 25 October 2026, which itself is a clear sign of early demand.

Paddington The Musical Arti Shah stars in heartwarming new Paddington The MusicalJay Brooks


Why this bear still matters

Paddington’s story has lasted more than 65 years, across books, TV and film. The 2014 and 2017 movies became global hits, and Paddington in Peru continued the run this year. Shah’s version of Paddington has the tenderness of a children’s story and the energy of a musical hero. Arti Shah’s done big films before including Star Wars, Fantastic Beasts, and Guardians. But this one’s different.

Tickets start at £15 for the previews at the Savoy. Go a little later and it’s £25.

arti shahwest endsavoy theatresonia friedman productionspaddington the musical

Related News

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

How Europeans and Indian reformers shaped Hindu ideas
Culture

How Europeans and Indian reformers shaped Hindu ideas

Raj Ghatak with musician Niraj Chagat
Theatre

Raj Ghatak hails The Producers as ‘therapy for modern times’

Fearless account of migrant women who built lives in UK
Film

Fearless account of migrant women who built lives in UK

More For You

Alpesh Chauhan

Alpesh Chauhan will lead the spring tour featuring Romeo and Juliet in Manchester and London

Instagram/alpeshconductor

Alpesh Chauhan named National Youth Orchestra conductor as new generation transforms Britain’s classical music scene

Highlights:

  • Alpesh Chauhan takes on new dual role at the National Youth Orchestra
  • Builds on his earlier collaboration during NYO’s To the Beat tour
  • Will lead the 2026 spring tour featuring Romeo and Juliet
  • Aims to make orchestral music more relevant to teenage audiences
  • Record number of young musicians from diverse and state-school backgrounds join NYO

Alpesh Chauhan OBE will take charge as the National Youth Orchestra’s new principal conductor and musical advisor. He’s worked with the young players before, leading them on tour last year. Now he’s stepping in to shape what they play next and how the orchestra connects with teenagers across Britain.

Alpesh Chauhan Alpesh Chauhan will lead the spring tour featuring Romeo and Juliet in Manchester and London Instagram/alpeshconductor

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us