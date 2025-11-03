'Paddington The Musical' opens in London with Arti Shah stealing hearts as Britain’s favourite bear

Highlights:

Arti Shah leads as on-stage Paddington in Paddington The Musical

Musical West End previews now open at London’s Savoy Theatre

Producers extend booking until October 2026

Backed by creative team led by Sonia Friedman and Luke Sheppard

Full of marmalade, mayhem, and a big-hearted bear

Arti Shah steps into one of Britain’s most beloved roles with Paddington The Musical, now previewing at the Savoy Theatre in London. The stage adaptation, based on Michael Bond’s classic A Bear Called Paddington, marks a major moment for Shah, known for Star Wars: Andor and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Paddington The Musical production brings a new warmth and scale to the story, complete with puppetry, song, and a little chaos.

Arti Shah brings Paddington to life in a bold West End premiere packed with music and marmalade Johan Persson





How Arti Shah became Paddington on stage

It’s not every day you get to be Paddington, right? For Arti Shah, the job involves charm, precision, and a fair bit of physical theatre. She plays the on-stage version of the bear, while James Hameed performs as the off-stage puppeteer. Together, they bring the small bear from Peru to bustling London, in real time, every night.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley said it took “an extraordinary team” to get Paddington right. The team includes Bear Designer Tahra Zafar, Associate Director Audrey Brisson, and puppetry coach Phill Woodfine. “What we always hoped to achieve was quite simply Paddington on stage,” Friedman said.

London welcomes Paddington The Musical starring Arti Shah Isha Shah





What makes Paddington The Musical different

It’s funny, fast, and sometimes surprisingly tense. There’s comedy, song, and even a rescue mission that makes the Brown family realise they need the bear as much as he needs them. The production, originally set for a limited run, has already been extended until 25 October 2026, which itself is a clear sign of early demand.

Arti Shah stars in heartwarming new Paddington The Musical Jay Brooks





Why this bear still matters

Paddington’s story has lasted more than 65 years, across books, TV and film. The 2014 and 2017 movies became global hits, and Paddington in Peru continued the run this year. Shah’s version of Paddington has the tenderness of a children’s story and the energy of a musical hero. Arti Shah’s done big films before including Star Wars, Fantastic Beasts, and Guardians. But this one’s different.

Tickets start at £15 for the previews at the Savoy. Go a little later and it’s £25.