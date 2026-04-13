How 'Paddington The Musical’s' staging and performances make it an awards favourite

Highlights

Paddington The Musical leads Olivier Awards 2026 with seven wins

Dual performance behind Paddington earns best actor in a musical

Direction, set and costume design central to the production’s success

A night that highlighted theatre-making over star-driven appeal

Craft at the centre of the win

At the Olivier Awards 2026, Paddington The Musical stood out as the most decorated production, securing seven awards including best new musical.

Rather than relying on high-profile names, the show’s success was built on the strength of its staging, design and performance technique, marking a shift towards craft-led recognition on the night.

One character, two performers

A defining feature of the production is its dual approach to its central role. The award for best actor in a musical was shared by James Hameed, who provides the voice and puppetry, and Arti Shah, who performs the character on stage.

This combination of voice work, puppetry and physical performance creates a layered portrayal, placing emphasis on coordination and technique rather than a single star turn.

Supporting actors Tom Edden and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt were also recognised, reflecting the depth of the ensemble.

Direction and design shape the production

Director Luke Sheppard was honoured for his work, while awards for costume design and set design underlined the importance of the production’s visual identity.

From the construction of the stage world to the detailing of character, the production’s success rests on collaboration across departments, with each element contributing to its overall impact.

A different kind of standout

Held at the Royal Albert Hall, the ceremony also recognised performances from Rachel Zegler, Rosamund Pike and Paapa Essiedu.

Yet the defining narrative of the evening belonged to Paddington The Musical. In a year shaped by established names, its sweep pointed to a production where puppetry, voice performance, design and direction carried the weight, placing theatre craft firmly at the forefront.