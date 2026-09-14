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HYROX China faces backlash after athlete wins race despite bowel incontinence mid-competition

The winner of the women's Pro event in Beijing continued racing after suffering sudden bowel incontinence, prompting organisers to disinfect the course and sparking a wider debate about event safety rules

HYROX China faces backlash after athlete wins race despite bowel incontinence mid-competition

An Australian competitor at HYROX Beijing suffered sudden fecal incontinence mid-race due to intense physical stress

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Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokSep 14, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights:

  • HYROX China is facing criticism after Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk, the sport's current world record holder, won the women's Pro event in Beijing despite suffering sudden bowel incontinence mid-race.
  • Organisers confirmed they closed affected race lanes, removed contaminated equipment, and carried out deep cleaning and carpet replacement overnight before the rest of the event continued.
  • The debate isn't primarily about the medical incident itself, which is a recognised risk in endurance sport, but about whether continuing put other competitors at risk by sharing contaminated equipment and course surfaces.

Joanna Wietrzyk won her race in Beijing on Saturday. That's not what most people are talking about. The Melbourne athlete, who holds the current HYROX world record, experienced sudden bowel incontinence partway through the competition and continued racing to the finish, and it's the decision to continue, not the medical incident itself, that's now the subject of genuine debate within the sport.

What actually happened?

Wietrzyk was competing in the women's Pro division at HYROX Beijing on 12 September when she experienced sudden bowel incontinence during the race. Rather than withdrawing, she continued through the remaining stations, including shared equipment such as rowing machines and wall-ball stations, and finished the course in a time of 1:01:23 to win the event. Footage and images from the race circulated widely on Chinese social media over the weekend, prompting HYROX China to issue a public statement addressing hygiene concerns.



Why is this actually controversial?

Because of what it meant for everyone racing after her, more than the incident itself. HYROX events involve competitors sharing the same equipment and floor surfaces throughout the day, and multiple participants raised concerns that continuing to compete risked contaminating stations later athletes would also need to use. Some questioned why race officials didn't intervene sooner, while others focused on whether paying competitors affected by the contamination deserved some form of compensation. One widely shared comment from the sport's own community summed up the actual point of contention: this wasn't really about mocking an athlete for an embarrassing bodily function, but about what protocol should exist for exactly this kind of situation during a major event.

What's confirmed
EventHYROX Beijing, women's Pro division
DateSaturday, 12 September
Winning time1:01:23
Athlete's statusCurrent HYROX world record holder (54:25, set in Warsaw, April)
Organiser responseAffected lanes closed, equipment removed, overnight deep clean and carpet replacement
Central debateCompetitor safety and hygiene protocol, not the medical incident itself

Is this actually a common issue in endurance sport?

More common than most spectators realise, even if it rarely happens this publicly. High-intensity endurance exercise puts significant strain on the gastrointestinal system, and sudden, involuntary bowel incidents during long-distance running and mixed endurance events are a recognised, documented risk, driven by a combination of physical stress, dehydration and nutrition timing. HYROX combines running with heavy functional exercises across a full course, conditions that intensify exactly that risk. The medical reality isn't in question. What's actually being debated is whether an event's existing rules adequately cover what should happen once it occurs mid-competition.

What has HYROX China said?

Organisers confirmed in a statement that the affected area and race lanes were closed and isolated as soon as possible, with comprehensive disinfection carried out through the rest of the day's events and contaminated equipment removed and replaced. They also confirmed the venue's carpet would be fully replaced, with deep cleaning and disinfection completed overnight ahead of the following day's competitors. Notably, the organiser's public statement didn't name the athlete involved directly, focusing entirely on the sanitation response.

What happens now?

That's largely down to HYROX's own governing rules, which currently don't appear to have a clearly defined protocol for a situation like this one, despite penalising other in-competition conduct such as spitting. Whether the organisation introduces clearer guidance following the Beijing race, covering when an athlete should be required to withdraw for hygiene reasons rather than simply choosing to continue, is the practical question this controversy leaves behind, well after the debate about one individual race has moved on.

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