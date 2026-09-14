Ludek Miklosko has died aged 64, the West Ham goalkeeper who single-handedly denied Manchester United a title

Highlights:

Former West Ham, QPR and Czech Republic goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko has died at 64, following a cancer diagnosis he received in 2021.

He's remembered above all for a single performance in May 1995, when his display against Manchester United helped cost them the Premier League title on the final day of the season.

Miklosko later returned to West Ham as goalkeeping coach, and personally mentored fellow Czech international Tomas Soucek in the years before Soucek became a West Ham favourite in his own right.

Ludek Miklosko spent eight years at West Ham without ever being the club's most talented player on paper. He didn't need to be. What he offered instead, calm under pressure, immense physical presence, and a habit of producing his very best on the days that mattered most, made him one of the club's most fondly remembered figures, and it's exactly what fans were singing about decades after he'd left.

GOALKEEPER LUDEK MIKLOSKO OF WEST HAM UNITED IN ACTION DURING A PREMIERSHIP MATCH AGAINST CHELSEA AT UPTON PARK. CHELSEA WON THE GAME 2-1. Mike Hewitt/ALLSPORT

How did a Czechoslovakian goalkeeper end up at West Ham at all?

By being part of a genuine piece of football history. Miklosko joined West Ham from Baník Ostrava in December 1990 for around £300,000, becoming the first Czechoslovakian player to sign for an English club, a move only made possible after the Velvet Revolution eased travel restrictions out of the Eastern Bloc the previous year. At 1.96 metres tall, he arrived as an imposing, unfamiliar figure to English football. Within a year, he'd become one of its most reliable goalkeepers.

He played a key role in West Ham's promotion back to the top flight in 1991, and was named the club's Hammer of the Year that same season, the first of many indications that this wasn't going to be a brief, unremarkable spell in England.

Ludek Miklosko of West Ham in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham at Highbury in London. Stu Forster/Allsport UK

What's the performance he'll actually be remembered for?

One single afternoon in May 1995, at the Boleyn Ground, with nothing on the line for West Ham but pride. Manchester United arrived needing a win, combined with results elsewhere, to secure a third consecutive league title. Michael Hughes put West Ham ahead early, and from that point on, Miklosko produced what he later called, without a hint of exaggeration, a performance from out of this world, repelling Andrew Cole and an increasingly desperate United side again and again. The match finished 1-1. Blackburn Rovers were crowned champions instead. Reflecting on it years later, Miklosko admitted, "I will never get tired of talking about it!"

Ludek Miklosko, career in brief Born 9 December 1961, Prostějov, Czechoslovakia West Ham appearances 373 (1990-1998) QPR appearances 57 (1998-2001) Czechoslovakia/Czech Republic caps 42 Signature moment 1-1 draw vs Manchester United, May 1995, helped deny them the title Later role West Ham goalkeeping coach until 2010

Did his influence extend beyond his own playing career?

Directly, and in a way that closed a genuine circle. After retiring, Miklosko returned to West Ham as goalkeeping coach, and later took on a role in the sports department at his old club, Baník Ostrava, back in the Czech Republic. Along the way, he became a mentor to fellow countryman Tomas Soucek, having known him since Soucek was playing for the Czech Republic's under-21 side. Miklosko was candid about Soucek's early struggles, recalling that he wasn't initially the finished product, before crediting his relentless work ethic for turning him into a genuine Premier League star. "It shows what you can achieve with hard work," Miklosko said of him, a fitting piece of advice from a player whose own career was built on exactly that.

Ludek Miklosko of Queens Park Rangers reserves in action during the Avon Insurance Combination League match against Northampton Town reserves at the Sixfields Stadium, in Northampton, England. Queens Park Rangers reserves won the match 3-1. Peter Norton /Allsport

How did West Ham and his family respond to the news?

With the kind of warmth reserved for someone who genuinely earned it. The club's statement described him as "our beloved, inspirational goalkeeper and gentle giant of a man," confirming a period of appreciation will be held before West Ham's Carabao Cup third-round match at Fulham on Tuesday, with their next home Championship fixture against QPR on 9 October also dedicated to his memory.

His son, Martin Miklosko, spoke for the family. "Dad simply loved West Ham United," he said, adding that hearing his name sung by supporters at every game meant everything to him, and thanking the club and its fans for being part of their family for so long.

What happened in the final months of his life?

Miklosko was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, and announced in December 2024 that he was withdrawing from treatment. Just days later, he returned to West Ham's London Stadium for a Premier League match against Liverpool, and received a hero's reception from supporters who hadn't forgotten what he'd meant to the club three decades earlier. It's the kind of send-off very few players get to witness in person, and by every account, exactly the one he deserved.