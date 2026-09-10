Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Suriya’s 'Scene' sets up a major box-office battle with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s 'Ramayana'

Suriya’s next film with Jithu Madhavan has been titled Scene

Suriya’s 'Scene' sets up a major box-office battle with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s 'Ramayana'

The makers revealed Scene through a title teaser, introducing Suriya as an unconventional police officer

X/ Suriya_offl
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 10, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Suriya’s next film with Jithu Madhavan has been titled Scene
  • The film will release on November 6, setting up a clash with Ramayana: Part 1
  • Ranbir Kapoor and Yash lead the much-anticipated mythological epic

Suriya has just made the Diwali box office a lot more interesting. The actor’s much-awaited Tamil film with Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan has finally been given a title. Previously known as Suriya47, the film is now called Scene and will arrive in cinemas on November 6.

That release date puts Suriya directly up against one of the biggest Indian films in the works, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana.

Suriya’s new film gets its title

The makers revealed Scene through a title teaser, introducing Suriya as an unconventional police officer with an extraordinary record.

His character is shown as a chain-smoking cop credited with 900 criminal arrests. However, a new case forces him to approach his work differently, hinting at the unusual crime thriller at the centre of the film.

Scene marks Madhavan’s first Tamil film as a director after he made a name for himself in Malayalam cinema with films including Romancham and Aavesham. The project also reunites him with composer Sushin Shyam.

The cast includes Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil and Naslen, alongside Anandaraj, Lal and Raj Priyan.

A huge Diwali clash takes shape

The November 6 release means Scene will open on the same day as Ramayana: Part 1, setting up a major battle for audiences during the Diwali period.

Ramayana is one of the most ambitious Indian productions in recent years, with a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore. Kapoor plays Lord Ram, while Yash takes on the role of Ravana, with Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Sony Pictures has confirmed that the film will release worldwide on November 6, two days before Diwali.

That puts two very different films in direct competition: Suriya’s Tamil crime thriller on one side and a large-scale mythological epic designed for a pan-Indian audience on the other.

What this means for Suriya

The clash comes during a busy period for Suriya, who has recently had box-office success with Vishwanath and Karuppu.

Scene is also an important project for Madhavan as he makes his Tamil directorial debut, while Suriya is backing the film through his production banners Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment. Jyotika is producing alongside Suriya, with Jaishree Damodaran as co-producer.

With Scene and Ramayana: Part 1 now sharing the same release date, Diwali 2026 could become a particularly competitive period for Indian cinema.

For Suriya, the question is whether his new crime thriller can hold its own against one of the year's biggest pan-Indian releases.

ranbir kapooryashramayanabox office clashsuriya
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Hanging by a Wire: Mohammed Ali Naqvi revisits Pakistan's cable car rescue
Entertainment

Hanging by a Wire: Mohammed Ali Naqvi revisits Pakistan's cable car rescue

Dane-Buckley-darling
Entertainment

Dane Buckley embraces Irish Indian roots in debut Edinburgh Fringe show

Never-Had-a-Chance
Entertainment

Amar Chaggar’s Never Had a Chance tackles difficult issues in British Asian community

Arvind-Ethan-David
Entertainment

Sikh detective takes centre stage in Arvind Ethan David's debut novel

More For You

Why Nicole Kidman’s return in 'Practical Magic 2' is the ultimate antidote to Hollywood’s ageism

US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman attends the US premiere of "Practical Magic 2" at Directors Village theatre in Los Angeles, on August 31, 2026.

Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

Why Nicole Kidman’s return in 'Practical Magic 2' is the ultimate antidote to Hollywood’s ageism

Key Highlights

  • The Magical Reunion: Nearly three decades after enchanting audiences as the Owens sisters, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are officially back for Practical Magic 2.
  • The Beauty Evolution: Makeup artist profiles and global beauty breakdowns are celebrating Nicole Kidman’s return to her iconic strawberry-blonde curls, rejecting rigid youth-obsessed beauty standards.
  • The Cultural Shift: Moving away from the tragic tropes of older women in cinema, the sequel positions seasoned actresses as powerful, multi-dimensional matriarchs.

LONDON — There is a specific kind of late-90s nostalgia that hits when you hear the opening notes of Stevie Nicks’ "Crystal" or watch midnight margars being poured in a sun-drenched, gothic kitchen. For millions of fans, 1998’s Practical Magic wasn’t just a cult classic—it was a cozy, sisterly sanctuary.

So when Warner Bros. officially confirmed that Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are reuniting for Practical Magic 2, the internet did what the Owens sisters do best: it cast a spell of collective euphoria.

Keep ReadingShow less