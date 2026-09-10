Suriya’s 'Scene' sets up a major box-office battle with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s 'Ramayana'

Highlights

Suriya’s next film with Jithu Madhavan has been titled Scene

The film will release on November 6, setting up a clash with Ramayana: Part 1

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash lead the much-anticipated mythological epic

Suriya has just made the Diwali box office a lot more interesting. The actor’s much-awaited Tamil film with Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan has finally been given a title. Previously known as Suriya47, the film is now called Scene and will arrive in cinemas on November 6.

That release date puts Suriya directly up against one of the biggest Indian films in the works, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana.

Suriya’s new film gets its title

The makers revealed Scene through a title teaser, introducing Suriya as an unconventional police officer with an extraordinary record.

His character is shown as a chain-smoking cop credited with 900 criminal arrests. However, a new case forces him to approach his work differently, hinting at the unusual crime thriller at the centre of the film.

Scene marks Madhavan’s first Tamil film as a director after he made a name for himself in Malayalam cinema with films including Romancham and Aavesham. The project also reunites him with composer Sushin Shyam.

The cast includes Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil and Naslen, alongside Anandaraj, Lal and Raj Priyan.

A huge Diwali clash takes shape

The November 6 release means Scene will open on the same day as Ramayana: Part 1, setting up a major battle for audiences during the Diwali period.

Ramayana is one of the most ambitious Indian productions in recent years, with a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore. Kapoor plays Lord Ram, while Yash takes on the role of Ravana, with Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Sony Pictures has confirmed that the film will release worldwide on November 6, two days before Diwali.

That puts two very different films in direct competition: Suriya’s Tamil crime thriller on one side and a large-scale mythological epic designed for a pan-Indian audience on the other.

What this means for Suriya

The clash comes during a busy period for Suriya, who has recently had box-office success with Vishwanath and Karuppu.

Scene is also an important project for Madhavan as he makes his Tamil directorial debut, while Suriya is backing the film through his production banners Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment. Jyotika is producing alongside Suriya, with Jaishree Damodaran as co-producer.

With Scene and Ramayana: Part 1 now sharing the same release date, Diwali 2026 could become a particularly competitive period for Indian cinema.

For Suriya, the question is whether his new crime thriller can hold its own against one of the year's biggest pan-Indian releases.