Why Nicole Kidman’s return in 'Practical Magic 2' is the ultimate antidote to Hollywood’s ageism

Key Highlights
- The Magical Reunion: Nearly three decades after enchanting audiences as the Owens sisters, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are officially back for Practical Magic 2.
- The Beauty Evolution: Makeup artist profiles and global beauty breakdowns are celebrating Nicole Kidman’s return to her iconic strawberry-blonde curls, rejecting rigid youth-obsessed beauty standards.
- The Cultural Shift: Moving away from the tragic tropes of older women in cinema, the sequel positions seasoned actresses as powerful, multi-dimensional matriarchs.
LONDON — There is a specific kind of late-90s nostalgia that hits when you hear the opening notes of Stevie Nicks’ "Crystal" or watch midnight margars being poured in a sun-drenched, gothic kitchen. For millions of fans, 1998’s Practical Magic wasn’t just a cult classic—it was a cozy, sisterly sanctuary.
So when Warner Bros. officially confirmed that Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are reuniting for Practical Magic 2, the internet did what the Owens sisters do best: it cast a spell of collective euphoria.
But beyond the nostalgia of spellcasting and cursed bloodlines, a much more important cultural conversation is happening. In an era where Hollywood often forces veteran actresses into invisible background roles or hyper-botoxed caricatures, Nicole Kidman’s return as Gillian Owens feels like a radical act of defiance.
Comparing Notes: Practical Magic vs. Death Becomes Her
To truly understand why the return of Kidman and Bullock is so groundbreaking, we have to look at how Hollywood historically treats women and aging in fantasy.
Think back to Robert Zemeckis’s 1992 dark comedy Death Becomes Her, starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn. That film played as a cynical, campy warning about women terrified of aging, mocking vanity and treating older female rivalry through a lens of grotesque body horror—they literally fell apart at the seams because they refused to grow old gracefully.
Practical Magic, by contrast, did something revolutionary for its time: it framed aging not as a curse to be reversed with a potion, but as an accumulation of power. The aunts (played brilliantly by Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest) weren't punchlines; they were wise, chaotic, deeply loved matriarchs who owned their eccentricities.
Now, with Practical Magic 2, Kidman and Bullock are stepping into that exact lineage. They aren’t playing 20-somethings trying to outrun time; they are embracing their actual life stages, weaponizing their lived experience, and showing that a woman's midlife is where her most potent magic actually begins.
The Beauty Evolution: Why Nicole Kidman’s Look Matters
As beauty breakdowns from major style publications have noted, the anticipation surrounding Kidman’s return has sparked intense interest in her aesthetic evolution. For years, celebrity makeup artists like Angela Levin have highlighted Kidman’s commitment to maintaining her ethereal skin texture and embracing her natural features rather than erasing every line.
In Practical Magic 2, reports indicate that Kidman’s character Gillian will lean heavily into a matured, bohemian elegance—rich jewel tones, wind-swept curls that echo her 90s heyday, and a minimalist approach to cosmetics that honors her natural complexion.
For the British Asian and global diaspora communities—where women often navigate strict cultural expectations regarding aging, family duty, and visibility—seeing actresses like Kidman and Bullock command hundred-million-dollar studio budgets in their late 50s is deeply validating. It dismantles the toxic notion that female relevance expires on a birthday cake.
Why This Sequel Matters Now More Than Ever
We are living through a strange cinematic paradox. On one hand, franchise fatigue is real. On the other hand, audiences are starving for authentic, character-driven storytelling that doesn't rely entirely on CGI superheroes.
Practical Magic 2 bridges that gap. It taps into a built-in fanbase that grew up watching the original on battered VHS tapes and now wants to see characters who have grown up with them.
When Gillian and Sally Owens return to the silver screen, they won't just be brewing love potions. They will be casting a much larger spell over the entertainment industry: proving that women over 50 aren't past their prime—they are just getting started.
Have Your Say!
Are you ready to return to the Owens family house, or should Hollywood leave 90s classics alone?
Drop your thoughts in the comments below, or tweet us @EasternEye with your favorite moment ffrom the original film!