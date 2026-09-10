Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Why Nicole Kidman’s return in 'Practical Magic 2' is the ultimate antidote to Hollywood’s ageism

Hollywood has spent decades treating actresses over 40 like expired milk. But as Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman dust off their spellbooks for the long-awaited Practical Magic 2, they are proving that cinematic witchcraft isn't just about potions—it's about the unstoppable power of aging unapologetically on screen.

Why Nicole Kidman’s return in 'Practical Magic 2' is the ultimate antidote to Hollywood’s ageism

US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman attends the US premiere of "Practical Magic 2" at Directors Village theatre in Los Angeles, on August 31, 2026.

Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokSep 10, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Key Highlights

  • The Magical Reunion: Nearly three decades after enchanting audiences as the Owens sisters, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are officially back for Practical Magic 2.
  • The Beauty Evolution: Makeup artist profiles and global beauty breakdowns are celebrating Nicole Kidman’s return to her iconic strawberry-blonde curls, rejecting rigid youth-obsessed beauty standards.
  • The Cultural Shift: Moving away from the tragic tropes of older women in cinema, the sequel positions seasoned actresses as powerful, multi-dimensional matriarchs.

LONDON — There is a specific kind of late-90s nostalgia that hits when you hear the opening notes of Stevie Nicks’ "Crystal" or watch midnight margars being poured in a sun-drenched, gothic kitchen. For millions of fans, 1998’s Practical Magic wasn’t just a cult classic—it was a cozy, sisterly sanctuary.

So when Warner Bros. officially confirmed that Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are reuniting for Practical Magic 2, the internet did what the Owens sisters do best: it cast a spell of collective euphoria.

But beyond the nostalgia of spellcasting and cursed bloodlines, a much more important cultural conversation is happening. In an era where Hollywood often forces veteran actresses into invisible background roles or hyper-botoxed caricatures, Nicole Kidman’s return as Gillian Owens feels like a radical act of defiance.

Comparing Notes: Practical Magic vs. Death Becomes Her

To truly understand why the return of Kidman and Bullock is so groundbreaking, we have to look at how Hollywood historically treats women and aging in fantasy.

Think back to Robert Zemeckis’s 1992 dark comedy Death Becomes Her, starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn. That film played as a cynical, campy warning about women terrified of aging, mocking vanity and treating older female rivalry through a lens of grotesque body horror—they literally fell apart at the seams because they refused to grow old gracefully.

Practical Magic, by contrast, did something revolutionary for its time: it framed aging not as a curse to be reversed with a potion, but as an accumulation of power. The aunts (played brilliantly by Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest) weren't punchlines; they were wise, chaotic, deeply loved matriarchs who owned their eccentricities.

Now, with Practical Magic 2, Kidman and Bullock are stepping into that exact lineage. They aren’t playing 20-somethings trying to outrun time; they are embracing their actual life stages, weaponizing their lived experience, and showing that a woman's midlife is where her most potent magic actually begins.

The Beauty Evolution: Why Nicole Kidman’s Look Matters

As beauty breakdowns from major style publications have noted, the anticipation surrounding Kidman’s return has sparked intense interest in her aesthetic evolution. For years, celebrity makeup artists like Angela Levin have highlighted Kidman’s commitment to maintaining her ethereal skin texture and embracing her natural features rather than erasing every line.

In Practical Magic 2, reports indicate that Kidman’s character Gillian will lean heavily into a matured, bohemian elegance—rich jewel tones, wind-swept curls that echo her 90s heyday, and a minimalist approach to cosmetics that honors her natural complexion.

For the British Asian and global diaspora communities—where women often navigate strict cultural expectations regarding aging, family duty, and visibility—seeing actresses like Kidman and Bullock command hundred-million-dollar studio budgets in their late 50s is deeply validating. It dismantles the toxic notion that female relevance expires on a birthday cake.

Why This Sequel Matters Now More Than Ever

We are living through a strange cinematic paradox. On one hand, franchise fatigue is real. On the other hand, audiences are starving for authentic, character-driven storytelling that doesn't rely entirely on CGI superheroes.

Practical Magic 2 bridges that gap. It taps into a built-in fanbase that grew up watching the original on battered VHS tapes and now wants to see characters who have grown up with them.

When Gillian and Sally Owens return to the silver screen, they won't just be brewing love potions. They will be casting a much larger spell over the entertainment industry: proving that women over 50 aren't past their prime—they are just getting started.

Have Your Say!

Are you ready to return to the Owens family house, or should Hollywood leave 90s classics alone?

Drop your thoughts in the comments below, or tweet us @EasternEye with your favorite moment ffrom the original film!

nicole kidman hollywood ageismpractical magic 2nicole kidman practical magic 2nicole kidman ageismnicole kidman
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

pakistan-england-test
Cricket

Pakistan in turmoil as board axes seven players ahead of final England Test

state-pension-winter
News

Millions of state pensioners to get up to £300 winter fuel payment this year

jlr-job-cut
News

Jaguar Land Rover 'to cut 4,000 jobs' as sales fall and tariffs bite

trump-harry-meghan
News

Trump says he is 'happy' Harry and Meghan have left America

More For You

Bayeux Tapestry: Why this 1,000-year-old tale of love and war feels familiar to Asians

The tapestry depicts Harold taking the English crown

British Museum

Bayeux Tapestry: Why this 1,000-year-old tale of love and war feels familiar to Asians

THE Bayeux Tapestry exhibition at the British Museum is perfect for Asians because they are so used to tales of love and war being told through long scrolls.

Such paintings are an integral part of Indian folk art, especially.

Keep ReadingShow less