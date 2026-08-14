Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Nicole Kidman was warned marrying Tom Cruise could destroy her career, she did it anyway and later heard ‘See, we told you’

She also opened up about the media scrutiny surrounding her two divorces

Nicole Kidman was warned marrying Tom Cruise could destroy her career, she did it anyway and later heard ‘See, we told you’

Kidman was 23 when she married Cruise

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 14, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Nicole Kidman has reflected on her marriage to Tom Cruise in a new Vogue interview
  • The actor said their relationship felt completely natural when they fell in love
  • Kidman recalled being 22 or 23 when she married the Hollywood star
  • She also opened up about the media scrutiny surrounding her two divorces

Nicole Kidman has looked back on her marriage to Tom Cruise, recalling how quickly their relationship became serious and how natural it felt to her at the time.

In a new interview with Vogue, the 59-year-old actor reflected on both of her marriages, including her relationship with Cruise, whom she married in 1990. The couple divorced in 2001.

Kidman was 23 when she married Cruise, who was 28. Looking back, she said their relationship did not feel unusual to her despite the enormous attention surrounding the Hollywood star.

‘We just fell madly in love’

Kidman recalled being very young when she suddenly found herself married to one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

“Suddenly I was 22, 23 years old and I had this huge movie star husband,” she said. “But it just seemed completely natural.”

The actor said the relationship had moved quickly because they had simply fallen in love.

“We just fell madly in love and it was that simple,” she recalled.

Kidman recalled being very young when she suddenly found herself married to one of Hollywood's biggest starsGetty Images

Kidman also remembered people warning her that marrying Cruise could have an impact on her career. But at the time, she said, her feelings were more important to her.

“I don’t care. I’m in love. I want to be married,” she recalled thinking.

When people later pointed out that becoming Cruise's wife had affected the way she was viewed professionally, Kidman said she remained unapologetic.

“So what? I wasn’t meant to marry the man I love?” she said.

From Tom Cruise to Keith Urban

Kidman's reflections on Cruise came as she also discussed the more recent end of her marriage to musician Keith Urban.

The actor married Urban in 2006 and filed for divorce in September 2025, citing marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalised out of court by January.

Kidman described the period as difficult and said she had not expected her life to take that direction. She acknowledged feeling “very fearful and deeply vulnerable”, but said she chose to move forward rather than retreat.

“I can either really not confront it and just curl up, or I can just go forward with an enormous amount of hope,” she said.

Asked whether her first divorce had helped her deal with the intense scrutiny surrounding her second, Kidman rejected the idea that she had become accustomed to the experience.

“It’s all new. Every time!” she said.

Away from the discussion of her marriages, Kidman also revealed that she sometimes goes dancing in disguise. She said she wears glasses and occasionally a dark wig so she can enjoy herself without attracting attention.

Her comments about Cruise offer a glimpse into how she viewed their relationship at the time: not as a carefully calculated Hollywood decision, but simply as two young people who had fallen in love and wanted to get married.

tom cruisedivorceyoungnicole kidman
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Never-Had-a-Chance
Entertainment

Amar Chaggar’s Never Had a Chance tackles difficult issues in British Asian community

Arvind-Ethan-David
Entertainment

Sikh detective takes centre stage in Arvind Ethan David's debut novel

Charlie Jeer: Music should make people feel good
Entertainment

Charlie Jeer: Music should make people feel good

Aamir Khan reflects on path from stage to stardom at BFI Southbank event
Entertainment

Aamir Khan reflects on path from stage to stardom at BFI Southbank event

More For You

'My Brilliant Career' review: Netflix makes a 125-year-old feminist story feel dangerously modern

The adaptation combines period drama with modern music

X/ NetflixUK

'My Brilliant Career' review: Netflix makes a 125-year-old feminist story feel dangerously modern

Highlights

  • Netflix’s six-part series adapts Miles Franklin’s 1901 feminist novel
  • Phillipa Northeast stars as Sybylla Melvyn, a young writer determined to avoid the life chosen for her
  • The adaptation combines period drama with modern music, frank sexuality and stories of racism and social inequality

An erotic poem, a scandalised grandmother and a young woman with little interest in marriage make for an unexpectedly lively opening to My Brilliant Career. Netflix’s six-part adaptation of Miles Franklin’s 1901 novel wastes little time establishing that this will not be a restrained period drama.

Adapted by Liz Doran, the series follows Sybylla Melvyn, a fiercely independent young woman who dreams of becoming a writer. It follows Gillian Armstrong’s acclaimed 1979 film starring Judy Davis and Sam Neill, but brings a distinctly contemporary energy to Franklin’s story.

Keep ReadingShow less