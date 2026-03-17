Suriya’s ‘Vishwanath and Sons’ teaser leans into a love story that defies convention

Highlights

Suriya plays a former shooting champion seeking a comeback

Mamitha Baiju stars as a young woman who challenges convention

The film explores romance across a significant age gap, with a July 2026 release planned

A comeback story with a twist

The teaser of Vishwanath and Sons, directed by Venky Atluri, introduces Suriya as Sanjay Vishwanath, a pistol shooting champion in his 40s looking to reclaim his place.

Set against this personal comeback is an unexpected emotional thread. A young woman, Maddy, played by Mamitha Baiju, enters his life and initially shares a mentor-student dynamic with him. The tone shifts when her feelings deepen, setting up the film’s central conflict.

An unlikely romance at its core

The teaser leans into the tension surrounding a relationship marked by a significant age difference. Sanjay’s discomfort is clear, particularly as he urges Maddy to consider partners closer to her age. Her response, however, signals a refusal to conform, as she openly pursues him.

This exchange forms the emotional crux of the narrative, pointing to a story that engages with social unease around unconventional relationships rather than avoiding it.

Emotion, family and shifting dynamics

Towards the latter part of the teaser, Sanjay is seen with a toddler, hinting at another layer to his personal life. This brief glimpse suggests that the film will extend beyond romance, touching on responsibility, family and the consequences of emotional choices.

Positioned as a story of “dreams, emotions and unexpected love”, the film appears to balance its central relationship with a broader, more reflective narrative.

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Alongside Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, the film features Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

The music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Nimish Ravi and editing by Navin Nooli. The project is backed by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

What lies ahead

The film is slated for a theatrical release in July 2026. It follows Suriya’s recent outing in Retro and arrives as the actor continues work on a separate project with director Jithu Madhavan.

For Atluri, the film comes after Lucky Baskhar (2024), starring Dulquer Salmaan. With its focus on an unconventional bond, Vishwanath and Sons positions itself as a drama willing to test social boundaries while staying rooted in emotion.