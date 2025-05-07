Skip to content
Ambanis ‘spend over £2 million a month’: A look inside India’s most extravagant household

Their residence, Antilia, situated in Mumbai is one of the most expensive private homes

Ambani family's lavish lifestyle and multi-million monthly spend

The family is also known for hosting extravagant events

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 07, 2025
Mukesh Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Industries and India’s richest man, is known for leading an extraordinarily lavish lifestyle alongside his family. Their residence, Antilia, situated in Mumbai, is widely regarded as one of the most expensive private homes in the world.

The 27-storey building features six floors dedicated solely to parking for the family’s extensive collection of luxury vehicles. It also includes multiple helipads, private cinemas, and expansive living areas — all customised to reflect the Ambani family’s penchant for exclusivity and grandeur.

Mukesh Ambani shares the residence with his wife, Nita Ambani, and their children Isha, Akash and Anant, along with their spouses. Their lifestyle is marked by high-end fashion, designer jewellery, and frequent international travel.

According to multiple media sources, including Asianet Hindi, the Ambani family is believed to spend several million pounds each month to maintain their standard of living. This includes costs associated with luxury shopping, travel, and maintaining an extensive household staff.

Nita Ambani is frequently seen wearing rare and valuable jewellery, often featuring diamonds and precious gemstones. Mukesh Ambani has reportedly gifted her a private jet, complete with bespoke interiors and premium amenities, to support her busy schedule. Jewellery given to their children and daughters-in-law has been valued by some reports at over £40 million.

A significant portion of their monthly expenditure is thought to go towards staff salaries. Antilia is said to be staffed by over 600 people, including chefs, drivers, housekeepers, and security personnel — many of whom are specially trained. Reports suggest individual salaries range between ₹150,000 to ₹200,000 per month, which converts to around £1,400 to £1,900. Based on this, the estimated total wage bill could be around £1.1 million per month.

The family is also known for hosting extravagant parties and wedding celebrations at Antilia, with the cost of such events frequently running into several millions. These occasions often feature celebrity performances, international cuisine, and elaborate decor, although exact figures are rarely confirmed.

Spending on luxury goods and fashion is another major area of reported outlay. Asianet Hindi estimates monthly expenses for high-end brands and jewellery to be in the range of £300,000 to £500,000. Meanwhile, travel — including business trips, private international holidays, and social engagements — could contribute an additional £500,000 to £1 million each month, although these figures remain speculative.

Each member of the Ambani family plays an active role in Reliance Industries or its subsidiaries, leading to regular overseas travel and public appearances at global conferences and social events. These commitments contribute further to the family’s overall expenditure.

While there is no official or confirmed breakdown of the Ambani family’s regular spending, most media reports suggest it totals several million pounds monthly, factoring in household operations, luxury items, travel, and social functions. These estimates, however, remain unofficial as the family has not publicly disclosed their personal financial details.

