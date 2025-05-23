Skip to content
Ambani family’s Vantara wildlife park faces scrutiny over animal imports

The Vantara complex, spread over 3,500 acres on a former oil refinery site, is led by Anant Ambani, son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani.

Modi-Vantara

Inaugurated last year by prime minister Narendra Modi, the sanctuary reportedly houses over 10,000 animals from 330 species, including tigers, elephants, Komodo dragons, and giant anteaters. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

X/@narendramodi
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 23, 2025
Vivek Mishra

A wildlife sanctuary run by the Ambani family in Gujarat, India, has come under scrutiny following investigations by international media outlets, including Süddeutsche Zeitung, for the scale and sourcing of its animal population.

The Vantara complex, spread over 3,500 acres on a former oil refinery site, is led by Anant Ambani, son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. Inaugurated last year by prime minister Narendra Modi, the sanctuary reportedly houses over 10,000 animals from 330 species, including tigers, elephants, Komodo dragons, and giant anteaters.

According to Süddeutsche Zeitung and partner publications in Venezuela and Austria, Vantara acquired around 39,000 animals through Indian import channels—nearly double the number at London Zoo. The reports allege that some of these animals are from protected species, raising concerns about potential breaches of international wildlife trade regulations.

Vantara has dismissed these claims as “baseless,” “misleading” and an “intentional smear.” In a statement, it said, “To suggest that our work fosters [the] illegal wildlife trade is a gross misrepresentation. We collaborate with the authorities to combat illegal trafficking and provide a lawful, ethical sanctuary for rescued animals.”

The investigation also linked Vantara to a reptile zoo in Forchtenstein, Austria, which reportedly supplied 1,800 animals, including albino alligators and venomous snakes. Vantara, the Ambani family, and the Austrian zoo declined to comment.

Despite concerns from German conservationists and limited access for independent experts, Vantara maintains that all animals were transferred legally for rehabilitation, without any commercial transactions. “We do not treat animals as commodities and do not engage in commercial trade in animals,” a representative told Himal Southasian, a Sri Lanka-based magazine, last year.

ambani familyvantarawildlife sanctuarygujaratanimal importsanant ambanikomodo dragonswildlife tradeconservationindiasüddeutsche zeitunganimal traffickingvantara wildlife park

Heathrow-Getty

This was part of a broader emigration trend led by Indian nationals, followed by Chinese nationals at 45,000. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock

Indian students, workers among top leavers in UK's latest migration data

THE LATEST UK migration statistics show a significant number of Indian students and workers leaving the country over the past year, as tougher visa and immigration rules come into effect.

Figures released on Thursday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that in 2024, around 37,000 Indians who arrived on study visas, 18,000 who came for work, and 3,000 who entered for other reasons, left the UK. This was part of a broader emigration trend led by Indian nationals, followed by Chinese nationals at 45,000.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chagos-deal-Getty

General James Hockenhull (L), Keir Starmer and defence secretary John Healey (R), attend a press conference following a deal on the Chagos Islands at Northwood Military Headquarters on May 22, 2025, in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

UK signs deal with Mauritius to return Chagos Islands, retain military base

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer announced on Thursday that an agreement had been signed to return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while allowing continued UK-US military use of Diego Garcia. The deal was signed after a high court judge cleared it to proceed following a legal challenge.

"A few moments ago, I signed a deal to secure the joint UK-US base on Diego Garcia," Starmer said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi-Getty

'Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack ... Pakistan's army will pay it, Pakistan's economy will pay it,' Modi said at a public event in Rajasthan, a state bordering Pakistan. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India will not give Pakistan water from rivers it has rights over: Modi

INDIA will not provide Pakistan with water from rivers over which it has rights, prime minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. His comments come a month after a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, following which New Delhi suspended a key river water-sharing treaty with Pakistan.

India had suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, as part of several measures taken after the April 22 attack that killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists.

Keep ReadingShow less
India mulls major Indus water diversion in response to Kashmir attack

Salal Dam on the Chenab, the first hydropower project under the Indus Water Treaty

India mulls major Indus water diversion in response to Kashmir attack

INDIA is considering plans to dramatically increase the amount of water it draws from a major river that feeds Pakistani farms downstream, as part of retaliatory action for the deadly April attack on tourists that New Delhi blames on Islamabad, according to four people familiar with the matter.

Delhi “put in abeyance” its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, which governs the use of the Indus river system, shortly after 26 civilians were killed in Indian Kashmir in what India described as an act of terror. Pakistan has denied any involvement, but the accord has not been revived, despite both countries agreeing to a ceasefire last week.

Keep ReadingShow less
​British Chagossians

British Chagossians demonstrate in Westminster asking for the right to determine their own future on October 07, 2024.

Getty Images

UK temporarily blocked from finalising Chagos Islands deal

THE UK government has been temporarily stopped from finalising a deal with Mauritius over the Chagos Islands, after a High Court judge granted an injunction on Thursday.

The injunction prevents Britain from going ahead with an agreement that would transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while allowing the UK to keep control of the Diego Garcia military base in the Indian Ocean.

Keep ReadingShow less
