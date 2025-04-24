Nita Ambani explains why the family lives on the 27th floor of their £1.4 billion Mumbai home

Skip to content
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 24, 2025
Nita Ambani, wife of Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani, has shared the reason behind the family’s decision to reside on the 27th floor of Antilia, their iconic Mumbai residence. Despite the luxury skyscraper comprising 26 fully functional floors, the Ambani family chose the very top floor as their home – a choice rooted in peace, sunlight and an escape from the city’s bustle.

Antilia, one of the most expensive private residences in the world, towers over Mumbai at 570 feet and spans an enormous 400,000 square feet. The building’s design draws inspiration from nature, incorporating motifs of the sun and lotus crafted from precious stones, marble, and mother-of-pearl. Named after the mythical island ‘Ante-llah’, believed to have been discovered in the 15th century, the structure is home to the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita, their sons Akash and Anant, daughters-in-law Shloka and Radhika, and their grandchildren.

The property reportedly houses 49 bedrooms, a temple, multiple swimming pools, a health centre, a spa, a snow room, a 50-seat theatre, a grand ballroom, hanging gardens, and 168 parking spaces. Yet, for the Ambani family, the 27th floor stands out as their sanctuary.

Speaking to Times Now last year, Nita Ambani explained the reasoning behind this unique choice. “It’s all about sunlight, fresh air and calm above Mumbai’s chaos,” she said. She emphasised her desire for “natural sunlight and proper ventilation in every room where the family lives,” adding that the top floor offers a rare sense of serenity and space far removed from the dense, noisy streets below.

“Mumbai may be known for its heat and humidity, but up in the clouds, you get that rare combination of cool breeze, view of the Arabian Sea, and a sense of calm above the chaos,” she explained. Nita also noted that access to the top floor is restricted to “only a close group of people”, highlighting the exclusivity and privacy the space affords.

The revelation has prompted curiosity about the potential health implications of living at such a height. Experts suggest that while there are general considerations about air quality and oxygen levels at high altitudes, individual health conditions play a significant role.

Dr Manoj Pawar, Consultant – Pulmonology at Manipal Hospital, Pune, commented: “Living at high altitudes leads to decreased oxygen levels due to thinner air, which can negatively affect health, particularly for those who are already sensitive. Prolonged exposure to low oxygen levels can cause chronic hypoxia, leading to issues like elevated blood pressure, rapid heart rates, and breathing difficulties, particularly at night.”

Dr Sulaiman Ladhani, chest physician and consultant pulmonologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, noted that while oxygen levels become a concern only at extreme altitudes – typically above 8,000 feet – individuals may still experience symptoms such as fatigue or shortness of breath depending on their health.

However, he also pointed out that high-rise residences like Antilia are equipped with advanced ventilation systems to maintain air quality, minimising any potential impact.

Ultimately, Nita Ambani’s insight into the family’s living arrangement reveals a thoughtful balance between luxury and well-being, choosing elevation not for status, but for sunlight, serenity, and a better quality of life above the bustle of the city below.

