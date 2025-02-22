From £8 salary to Harvard speaker: Nita Ambani’s journey before fame and fortune

Before she became the wife of India’s richest businessman, Nita Ambani lived a simple, middle-class life where money was tight, and dreams often had to wait. Born Nita Dalal in a Gujarati family in Mumbai on November 1, 1964, she grew up with modest means but big aspirations. One of her biggest dreams was to study at Harvard. But that was out of reach.
"When Nita was young, we could not afford to send her to Harvard, even though she wanted to go. Now, they have called her to speak at Harvard," her mother recently recalled. The moment was full of emotion as Nita Ambani, now Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, delivered the keynote speech at the Harvard India Conference 2025. It was a moment of pride, not just for Nita, but for the entire family that had once struggled to afford such dreams.
"Nita Ambani hosts 140 Olympians and Paralympians, celebrating unity and excellence at AntiliaGetty Images
Life before the Ambani name
Nita studied commerce at Narsee Monjee College and pursued Bharatanatyam, eventually becoming a trained classical dancer. But unlike most women who married into wealth, she wasn’t always surrounded by luxury. Before she became an Ambani, she worked as a schoolteacher, earning just £7.31(₹800) a month.
"People laughed at me, but teaching gave me satisfaction," she once said in an interview. Despite marrying into immense wealth in 1985, she continued her passion for education, eventually founding the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, one of India’s top educational institutions today.
A love story straight out of a movie
Her love story with Mukesh Ambani is the kind that Bollywood thrives on. They were introduced by Mukesh’s father, Dhirubhai Ambani, in November 1984. Mukesh, smitten by her intelligence and charm, insisted on meeting her again. After a few dates, he proposed to her in the middle of Mumbai’s chaotic Peddar Road traffic.
Mukesh and Nita Ambani arrive for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony as Prime Minister in New DelhiGetty Images
"Nita, will you marry me? Say yes or no now," he asked. It took three attempts, but she finally said yes. That one decision changed the course of her life forever.
More than just wealth
Though she is now part of India’s most powerful business family, Nita Ambani’s story is not just about wealth. It is about perseverance, staying rooted in one’s passions, and honouring one’s humble beginnings. From a young girl who couldn’t afford Harvard to a woman invited to speak there, her journey of hard work and quiet ambitions that fulfilled in ways she never imagined.