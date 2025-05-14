Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Mukesh Ambani expected to meet Trump and Qatari Emir amid deepening global ties

Ambani’s detailed itinerary in Doha remains undisclosed

Mukesh Ambani

Reliance’s continued efforts to engage with influential global leaders

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 14, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, is expected to meet US President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar in Doha on Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The meeting is seen as part of Reliance’s continued efforts to engage with influential global leaders. Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), has previously invested in multiple Reliance ventures, while Ambani also maintains key partnerships with major US tech companies such as Google and Meta.

Ambani is likely to attend a formal state dinner hosted at Lusail Palace in Trump’s honour, sources said. However, no official business or investment discussions are expected to take place during the dinner.

A second source confirmed that a London-based, Indian-origin business figure with strong ties to both the Trump and Qatari leaderships will also attend the event. The individual has not been publicly identified.

Ambani’s detailed itinerary in Doha remains undisclosed, and Reliance Industries has not commented on the reports.

The visit comes shortly after Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani’s trip to India in February, during which Qatar announced plans to invest $10 billion in various Indian sectors.

Following his visit to Qatar, Trump is expected to travel to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. According to reports, his UAE trip will focus primarily on investment discussions, rather than regional security matters.

Ambani, Asia’s richest individual, continues to expand Reliance’s global presence through high-profile engagements and strategic partnerships, reinforcing the company’s global ambitions.

asias richest individualdohadonald trumpemir of qatarqatar investment authorityreliance industriesmukesh ambani

Related News

Jaguar Land Rover may start US production: report
Business

Jaguar Land Rover may start US production: report

French unions urge government to takeover ArcelorMittal sites
Business

French unions urge government to takeover ArcelorMittal sites

Indo-Canadians in Mark Carney's new cabinet
News

Indo-Canadians in Mark Carney's new cabinet

Nur Khan air base
Editorial

Experts see no clear victor in India-Pakistan conflict

More For You

Foxconn

A Foxconn electric two-wheeler powertrain system is displayed at Foxconn’s annual tech day in Taipei, Taiwan October 8, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

New semiconductor facility by HCL-Foxconn gets India’s approval

INDIA’s cabinet has approved a new semiconductor plant by HCL Group and Taiwan’s Foxconn, information minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday. The joint venture project is worth approximately £326.3 million.

The plant will be set up near the upcoming Jewar airport in Uttar Pradesh and is designed to have a capacity of 20,000 wafers per month. It will be able to produce 36 million display driver chips, Vaishnaw said at a cabinet briefing in New Delhi.

Keep ReadingShow less
Burberry to cut 1,700 jobs

The job reductions will take place over the next two years

iStock

Burberry to cut 1,700 jobs as profits decline and demand slows

Luxury fashion brand Burberry has announced plans to cut around 1,700 jobs globally—equivalent to nearly one-fifth of its workforce—as part of a major cost-saving initiative aimed at improving profitability and streamlining operations.

The job reductions will take place over the next two years, with the majority of the affected roles based in offices around the world. Burberry’s UK headquarters is expected to see the greatest impact due to its larger number of employees. Some retail staff will also be affected, with changes to shift patterns being introduced to better align staffing levels with periods of peak consumer demand.

Keep ReadingShow less
IMF releases aid to Pakistan amid budget talks

Iva Petrova (Photo: LinkedIn)

IMF releases aid to Pakistan amid budget talks

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has transferred the second payment of $1.023 billion (about £804 million) to Pakistan under its Extended Fund Facility programme, Pakistan's central bank announced on Wednesday (14).

This payment coincides with the start of virtual discussions between the IMF and Pakistani officials about the country's upcoming budget on June 2. The IMF delegation postponed their visit to Islamabad due to regional security concerns but is now expected to arrive this weekend if conditions permit.

Keep ReadingShow less
DJI Mavic 4 Pro

DJI continues to push the limits of consumer and prosumer drones

DJI

DJI Mavic 4 Pro launches with 360° rotating gimbal and 100MP camera for aerial creators

DJI has officially launched the Mavic 4 Pro, a feature-packed drone aimed at serious content creators, filmmakers, and drone enthusiasts. Combining major hardware upgrades with innovative new features, the Mavic 4 Pro introduces a 360-degree rotating gimbal, a 100-megapixel Hasselblad camera, and a 51-minute maximum flight time — the longest ever on a Mavic model.

With this launch, DJI continues to push the limits of consumer and prosumer drones, offering versatile image capture capabilities from virtually any angle. The new design and functionality position the Mavic 4 Pro as the company’s most advanced and flexible drone to date.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc