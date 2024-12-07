Madhya Pradesh’s ‘resources and prime location’ draw UK interest

MADHYA PRADESH chief minister Mohan Yadav’s visit to Britain last month provided a boost for the central Indian state, following his meetings seeking investment worth `600 billion (£5.6bn).

Ahead of the Invest Madhya Pradesh Global Investment Summit in February 2025, Yadav’s three-day UK visit at the end of November was aimed at drawing investors to the state.

“Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a prime destination for UK investors,” Yadav said during a keynote address at an Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh event in London last Tuesday (26).

“England and India have a shared legacy, which is democracy – the pride in which we feel equally in both nations. Madhya Pradesh is not just a destination for investment, but a partner in progress, offering limitless opportunities across sectors like agribusiness, renewable energy and logistics,” he said.

Yadav held meetings with Pramod Mittal from Ispat International, Sri Prakash Lohia from Indorama Group and Akash Paul from Caparo.

“This visit is significant on many fronts. Investors have shown great interest in the state’s opportunities and policies. These proposals mark a new chapter in Madhya Pradesh’s journey to sustainable development,” the chief minister said.

India’s high commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, in his address at the investment summit, said, “Madhya Pradesh today is among the top five states in the ease of doing business rankings in India. The simplest and obvious advantage it offers is its location, it is connected 360 degrees to every part of India.”

Rajesh Rajora, additional chief secretary to the chief minister, said, “Madhya Pradesh’s strategic location, reliable power supply, rich natural resources, and abundant water availability have positioned it as a preferred destination for investors from around the world.”

Opportunities across information technology, renewable energy, engineering, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence (AI), food, electronics, skills development and healthcare emerged as the focus areas as roundtable discussions were held with industry leaders and experts.

The UK leg of Yadav’s Europe visit concluded in Coventry last Wednesday (27) with a visit to the University of Warwick for a tour of the Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) and its successful tie-ups between academia and business. Yadav met Indian students enrolled at WMG on innovative programmes.

“We aim to conduct research activities and leverage this knowledge not only for industrial advancement but also for societal benefit,” he said.

According to the chief minister, “Over 30,000 students study here, and this institution plays a vital role in bridging the gap between academic research and industrial application. Our visit today aims to bring these global insights back to Madhya Pradesh to empower future generations.”

Investing in education and skills development is a key pillar of our vision for the future, Yadav said.

“To support our IT, healthcare, and semiconductor sectors, we are focusing on building a skilled workforce. We have established skill development centres and partnered with industry leaders to provide training tailored to these sectors.”

“Additionally, we are working to make our educational institutions more aligned with industry standards.”

Yadav visits the University of Warwick

The chief minister said, “By creating a strong pipeline of skilled professionals, we aim to meet the evolving demands of industries while providing our youth with opportunities to thrive in these highgrowth sectors.”

Yadav explained how the state has emerged as one of India’s most promising for investment.

“We have witnessed remarkable progress renewable energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and IT, making the state a hub of opportunities. With Asia’s largest solar park in our state, we are positioning ourselves as a leader in renewable energy. The agricultural sector has tripled its production in the last decade, showcasing the state’s capacity to meet global food demands,” Yadav said.

“Our business-friendly policies and world-class infrastructure are attracting global investors, and the feedback from the UK has been overwhelmingly positive,” he added.

“Sustainability is at the core of our growth strategy. We are fully committed to developing Madhya Pradesh as a model of sustainable development, particularly through the promotion of clean energy solutions.”

While in London, the chief minister also visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in north London, where he offered prayers and sought blessings.

He said, “Our religion is beautifully diverse, with countless branches of Sanatana Dharma flourishing across the globe. Through these sacred branches, we honour our 33 crore deities in their various forms, each providing us with invaluable guidance for leading a peaceful and non-violent life.”

The chief minister, who spoke of his commitment to preserving and promoting Madhya Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage, also praised the BAPS organisation for its various spiritual- and community led initiatives.