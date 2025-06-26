Skip to content
The secrets of visionary leaders: Create change before it’s urgent

Visionary leaders model what they expect — giving others permission to step into possibility.

Susan Robertson
By Susan RobertsonJun 26, 2025

Why Visionary Leaders Embrace Change Before It Becomes Urgent

Most leaders don’t ignore change because they’re indifferent — they ignore it because, in the moment, it doesn’t feel pressing. When the figures look positive and operations are ticking along, making time for possibility can seem indulgent. But this is exactly what sets visionary leaders apart from the merely competent: they create space to reimagine before crisis demands it.

Visionary leaders don’t wait for pain to provoke action. They respond when everything still appears fine — when most are coasting. They understand that comfort breeds complacency, and complacency is where innovation goes to die.

So why do we rarely see organisations implementing meaningful change when everything’s “working”?

Because change feels riskier than routine. Leaders are rewarded for short-term results, not long-term vision. Teams are trained to solve problems, not to explore potential. And entire cultures are built to preserve stability — not challenge it.

But possibility doesn’t live in the safe and stable. It lives in those slightly unhinged questions: “What if we…?”, “Why don’t we…?”, “Wouldn’t it be wild if…?” It lies in the courage to stray from the well-trodden path and consider what might lie beyond the familiar.

Visionary leaders don’t just tolerate this thinking — they actively foster it. They rewrite cultural norms that say “Don’t rock the boat” and replace them with “Let’s see what else is possible.” They interrupt patterns that reward efficiency over imagination. They make exploration acceptable, even without immediate returns.

Here’s what that looks like in practice:

  1. They protect time for thinking, not just doing.
    They know innovation isn’t a task to be ticked off — it requires white space, uninterrupted time, and freedom from constant urgency. Visionary leaders defend this space, decline unnecessary meetings, and encourage their teams to pause, reflect, and reframe. Deep thinking is treated as essential — just like budget reviews.
  2. They encourage assumptions to be challenged — even when things are going well.
    Waiting for problems means always reacting, never inventing. Visionary leaders embed a habit of questioning the status quo. They regularly ask, “What are we assuming that might not be true?” and welcome differing viewpoints before consensus takes over. They know that asking the right questions is itself a creative act.
  3. They shift language from certainty to curiosity.
    Questions like “What if…” and “Why not…” signal momentum rather than distraction. Over time, this shift reshapes team dynamics — fear of being wrong is replaced by excitement about exploration. Visionary leaders praise bold suggestions and challenge norms. They swap “prove it” for “explore it”, inviting discovery over defensiveness.
  4. They reward experimentation, not just outcomes.
    Even small trials are celebrated — not for being correct, but for being courageous. These leaders value learning over perfection and embed reflection into their processes. They ask, “What surprised us?” and “What might we try differently next time?” Progress is seen as cumulative, not instant.
  5. They lead by example.
    Visionary leaders model what they expect — giving others permission to step into possibility. They visibly wrestle with ambiguity, question their own thinking, and stay open to ideas without immediate resolution. They don’t just talk about vision — they live it, making curiosity feel safe, supported, and worthwhile.

In sectors like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, or financial services — where the stakes are high and the margin for error is slim — it’s tempting to prioritise predictability. But these are precisely the environments that most need leaders who can anticipate what’s ahead.

Creating change before it’s urgent isn’t reckless — it’s responsible. It’s how organisations adapt instead of react. Lead instead of follow. Shape the future rather than just survive it.

If your team only innovates during crises, you’re not leading — you’re firefighting. Visionary leaders don’t wait for permission. They look beyond what’s working to uncover what’s possible.

(Susan Robertson helps individuals, teams, and organisations Live in Possibility™ so they can navigate change more effectively. She teaches applied creativity at Harvard, combining scientific insight with real-world application. Find out more at www.SusanRobertsonSpeaker.com.)

