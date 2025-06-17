World’s largest camera set to unveil first images from Chilean observatory

The world’s most powerful digital camera, designed to capture detailed images of the night sky, will reveal its first-ever photographs on 23 June 2025. The camera is housed at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, located in the Chilean Andes, and is capable of capturing 3,200-megapixel images.
With a lens measuring 1.57 metres (not five metres as sometimes reported), the camera is part of the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) project. It has the sensitivity to detect objects as small as a golf ball from 24 kilometres (15 miles) away.
Built at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California and transported to Chile in 2023, the camera will take around 1,000 images per night over the next decade. The LSST aims to map 20 billion galaxies, contributing to research on dark matter, dark energy, and the dynamic universe.
First images to be revealed during global live stream
The "First Look" event will be held on Monday, 23 June 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST), streamed live via the Vera C. Rubin Observatory’s official YouTube channel and website. The broadcast will showcase ultra-high-definition images and video captured by the telescope, giving the public and scientific community a first glimpse at its capabilities.
Organisers describe this as a landmark moment for astronomy and astrophysics, marking the start of a new era in space observation.
In addition to the live stream, hundreds of venues across the globe will host public watch parties. Viewers can visit the Rubin Observatory's First Look Watch Party website to find local listings.
The Rubin Observatory is named in honour of American astronomer Vera C. Rubin, known for her pioneering work on galaxy rotation rates and dark matter.