Inside the Ambani wedding: Highlights and hidden gems you may have missed

The extravagant Ambani wedding events deserve a television show – with celebrities, influencers and the media still talking about the lavish nuptials.

(From left) Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta and their children, Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, and her husband Anand Piramal. (Photo: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

Mukesh Ambani’s staff and employees at Reliance Industries are considered as family, of course

The Ambani family threw a special warm reception to thank their staff at Antilia and employees of Reliance Industries who helped make the big occasion a success. The bash, which took place on July 15 at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre, provided an opportunity for the Ambani family to show their appreciation for their hardworking staff. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani greeted guests with “Jai Shri Krishna” and said, “Although this is the final celebration of Anant and Radhika’s wedding, in my humble view, it is the most meaningful.”

Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, said, “I can see so many familiar faces here who have been with us for many years.”

The household staff and employees were warmly greeted by the family members. One of the guests said, “I have worked with the Reliance family for the past nine years, so first of all, thank you to them. I’m honoured to be employed by this organisation. It means a lot to us to be invited to such a significant occasion.” Newlyweds Anant and Radhika also thanked the staff and employees for making their wedding a success. “You people are the reason we are a family, you are all members of our family,” Anant said.

A trip to the holy city of Varanasi

Guests at the wedding reception were amazed to see how the vibe of the holy city of Varanasi was recreated at the wedding venue in Mumbai. One said, “This is so amazing of her to personally visit Varanasi and bring India to the world and the world to India.”

In addition to musical treats, the reception offered a range of experiences, including the Dashavatar, which presents the 10 avatars of Hindu deity, Lord Vishnu. There was a variety of food and even a paan counter. A captivating musical extravaganza with performances by singers Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Udit Narayan, Sukhvinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Neeti Mohan, and Jonita Gandhi was the evening’s centrepiece. The show was directed by the celebrated composer AR Rahman.

The wedding invitation with a traditional touch

Anant’s wedding invitation was an ode to tradition and wealth. In an extensively shared clip on social media, the crimson box revealed a little silver temple to the accompaniment of tranquil chants. The temple was constructed of silver and had gold idols representing multiple Hindu deities, including Goddess Durga, Lord Ganesh, and Radha Krishna. There were different cards for each wedding event. One silver card was fashioned like the main gate of an ancient temple.

The diamond sarpech with a dash of Mughal framework

There were dozens of dazzling jewels – including emeralds and sparkling diamonds – worn by the Ambani family at the various events. Rare solitaires from Nita Ambani’s collection were used to create Anant Ambani’s sarpech by Kantilal Chhotalal, who created several outstanding pieces for the family.

A post on social media said Anant’s sarpech featured pigeon blood Burmese rubies and baguette-cut diamonds in addition to ancestral stones. The baguette-cut diamonds provided a striking Art Deco component, whereas the rubies conveyed Mughal grandeur. Anant wore the artwork as a brooch during his wedding and as a sarpech at his baraat.

Anant matched the massive sarpech with diamond kurta buttons designed by the same jewellery brand. The diamond buttons are encircled with rubies, rose cuts, and seven unparalleled strands of perfectly graded diamond beads. Additionally, the brand said, “The briolettes are enhanced by a striking peacock motif clasp, a thoughtful design choice that pays tribute to Anant’s enduring passion for wildlife conservation.”

Billionaire’s wedding with millions worth of gifts

There have been viral videos of Anant’s groomsmen rocking exquisite Audemars Piguet watches, which are each worth Rs 20 million, believed to have been offered by the groom as gifts for his close friends. Among the recipients were Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh.

The classic watch includes a screw-locked crown, an 18k pink gold shell that is 9.5 mm thick, and a 41 mm sapphire crystal back. The timepiece in pink gold also has the Grande Tapisserie arrangement. The watch has a pink gold accented inner bezel and is operated by a Manufacture Calibre 5134 self-winding movement. A perpetual calendar tells the hours, minutes, day, date, leap year, month, and astronomical moon. The watch is equipped with a forty-hour power reserve. It has a blue alligator strap and an 18k pink gold bracelet with an AP folding buckle.

And is that the end of the celebrations?

The Ambani family is rumoured to host a celebrations at Stoke Park, London, the Sun said. Mukesh Ambani owns the property, a seven-star hotel with a Grade II listing and the family are said to have a block reservation till September. Prince Harry and former prime minister Boris Johnson may attend, the Sun said.