Star-studded wedding party resumes for Mukesh Ambani’s son

Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant, and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, both 29, are getting married in Mumbai. The weekend events follow months of pre-marriage parties.

Modi attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s blessing ceremony in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo credit: ANI)

By: EasternEye

The wedding celebrations for the son of Asia’s richest man continued Saturday with a guest list including Hollywood celebrities, global business leaders, and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Saturday’s schedule featured a blessing ceremony at a 16,000-capacity convention centre owned by the Ambani family’s conglomerate. Guests included Modi, whose policies have been supported by the groom’s father. Footage from local broadcasters showed Modi among the attendees.

srk gauri getty
Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan pose for photos as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony. (Photo: Getty Images)

The event followed a formal ceremony and party on Friday, attended by socialite Kim Kardashian, actor John Cena, and former British premiers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson. Other attendees included FIFA boss Gianni Infantino, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and Samsung chairman Jay Y Lee.

“Best wishes to the new couple and double happiness!” Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong posted on social media platform X, along with footage of the couple.

The celebrations end Sunday with a reception party, concluding months of pre-wedding festivities.

infantino getty
FIFA president Gianni Infantino poses with his wife Leena Al Ashqar for photos as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony. (Photo: Getty Images)

Earlier events included a party at the Ambanis’ ancestral home, featuring a purpose-built Hindu temple and performances by R&B star Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

Guests included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump.

In June, the couple hosted a four-day Mediterranean cruise with 1,200 guests, featuring a performance by singer Katy Perry at a French chateau in Cannes.

tony blair getty
Britain’s former prime minister Tony Blair with his wife Cherie Blair pose for photos as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony. (Photo: Getty Images)

Mumbai has recently become the Asian city with the most billionaires, surpassing Beijing, according to a Chinese research institute survey.

Despite India’s fast-growing economy, the gap between rich and poor remains significant. More than half of the country’s 1.4 billion people live on less than four pounds per day, according to World Bank figures from 2021.

The wedding and its VIP attendees have received extensive media coverage in India, with mixed reactions from the public.

“They must have spent over £47.24 million, while I will struggle to earn just £314.96 this month,” Mumbai general store worker Jitesh Ingle told AFP. “But this is our life. What can we do? We can only watch their celebrations on YouTube.”

Anant’s father, Mukesh, is the chairman of Reliance Industries, India’s largest company by market cap.

Ambanis
Mukesh Ambani (C) with his wife Nita Ambani (3R), daughter Isha Ambani (2R), sons Akash Ambani (L) and Anant Ambani (C, left), daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta (2L), and son-in-law Anand Piramal pose for photos as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12. (Photo: Getty Images)

With a fortune of more than £96.85 billion, Mukesh is the world’s 11th richest person, according to Forbes.

In 2018, he held India’s most expensive wedding for his daughter, reportedly costing £78.74 million and featuring a performance by Beyoncé.

The family’s interests include retail partnerships with luxury brands, over 40 per cent of India’s mobile phone market, and an Indian Premier League cricket team.

Their 27-floor family home, Antilia, is a prominent Mumbai landmark, reportedly costing more than £787.40 million to build and employing 600 staff.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of well-known pharmaceutical moguls.

(With inputs from AFP)

