Ambani family visits Parmarth Ashram, takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh

MUKESH AMBANI and his family visited the Parmarth Niketan at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday (11) and participated in a yagya ritual at Parmarth Triveni Pushp in Arail.
Swami Chidanand Saraswati led the ritual, where the family offered prayers for global peace and welfare.
During their visit, the Ambani family honoured sanitation workers and boatmen by distributing angvastras, sweets, fruits, and hygiene kits.
Following the ceremony, they took a dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, joining millions of devotees in the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage.
According to a statement from Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani was accompanied by his mother Kokilaben Ambani, sons Akash and Anant, daughters-in-law Shloka and Radhika, and grandchildren Prithvi and Veda.
Other family members, including Dipti Salgaocar, Nina Kothari, Poonamben Dalal, and Mamthaben Dalal, were also present.
Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara performed the Ganga Puja attended by the family. After the prayers, they met Swami Chidanand Saraswati at Parmarth Niketan Ashram, where they distributed sweets and life jackets.
Reliance Industries Limited stated that it has been supporting Maha Kumbh pilgrims through its 'Teerth Yatri Seva' initiative, providing meals, healthcare, and transportation services.
The Indian government has announced that so far more than 420 million pilgrims have taken part in ritual bathing at the Maha Kumbh.
Organisers say the estimate is based on artificial intelligence and surveillance cameras used to track attendance.
The six-week Hindu festival, held every 12 years, will continue until 26 February.
