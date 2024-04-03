Isha Ambani sells lavish Los Angeles mansion to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani (L), with his wife and Founder Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani (R), and daughter, Isha Ambani (C).(Photo credit: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Isha Ambani, daughter of India’s wealthiest individual, Mukesh Ambani, has sold her opulent mansion in Los Angeles to the renowned Hollywood couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The staggering amount exchanged for the property amounts to £48 million ($61 million).

The mansion, which served as a temporary residence for Isha Ambani during her pregnancy in 2022, boasts luxurious amenities and sprawling grounds.

Spanning over 5.2 acres in the highly coveted Beverly Hills area, the estate features a 155-foot infinity pool, an indoor pickleball court, a salon, gym, spas, and more. With an impressive 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, the residence also offers an outdoor entertainment pavilion, kitchen facilities, and lush lawns.

Reports indicate that the mansion had been intermittently listed for sale over the past five years before finding its new owners, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The sale was reportedly conducted in cash, marking a significant transaction in the high-end real estate market.

The purchase of this residence further enriches the impressive portfolio of assets owned by the beloved Hollywood couple, affectionately dubbed “Bennifer” by their adoring fans.

As the Ambani family continues to make headlines with their lavish lifestyle and prestigious acquisitions, the sale of Isha Ambani’s mansion to the Hollywood power couple adds another chapter to their legacy in the realm of luxury living and high-value real estate investments.