Ben Affleck opens up on divorce as Jennifer Lopez buys £14M home : ‘We were just too different’

Lopez moves into a new £14M home after finalising divorce, while Affleck reflects on their differences.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at a red carpet event before their split

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 26, 2025
Ben Affleck has finally addressed his split from Jennifer Lopez, offering an insight into why their marriage ended after just two years. In a recent interview with GQ, the actor reflected on their relationship, emphasising that their differences played a major role in their separation.

Affleck and Lopez, who rekindled their romance in 2021 and married in 2022, filed for divorce in 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Despite months of speculation about behind-the-scenes drama, Affleck dismissed any notion of a major fallout, stating that their breakup was not due to a single incident or controversy.

“We just had different approaches to life,” Affleck admitted. “I’m a private person, and she’s someone who thrives in the public eye. That’s not a bad thing, it’s just who we are.” He acknowledged that their contrasting personalities made it difficult to navigate a shared life, but he stressed that he has nothing but admiration for Lopez.

The Hollywood star also addressed Lopez’s 2024 documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which chronicled aspects of their relationship. While some assumed the project played a role in their divorce, Affleck clarified that it wasn’t the cause of their split. “I supported her on it. It was her vision, and I respected that,” he said. “But it also made me realise how differently we handle fame and personal matters.”

Affleck shared an analogy to explain his perspective: “It’s like marrying a ship captain and then realising you don’t like the ocean. You have to be honest about what you signed up for.” He acknowledged that navigating a high-profile relationship required compromise, but ultimately, their differences were too significant to overlook.

Despite the breakup, Affleck spoke highly of Lopez’s ability to handle life in the spotlight. “She’s managed fame better than I ever have. I admire that about her,” he said.

In addition to discussing his divorce, Affleck also reflected on his co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The former couple, who share three children, have remained on good terms since their split in 2015. “I’m lucky to have a great co-parent in Jennifer,” he said. “We work well together, and that’s what matters most for our kids.”

Meanwhile, Lopez appears to be moving forward in a big way. The On The Floor hitmaker has reportedly purchased a sprawling new home for £14 million ($18 million) near Los Angeles. According to People, she had been house-hunting since last spring, around the time her marriage to Affleck began to fall apart.

Despite the new purchase, Lopez’s £53 million ($68 million) Beverly Hills mansion, bought with Affleck in 2023 remains on the market. The couple had tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2022 before hosting a grand wedding in Georgia the following year.

News of Lopez’s real estate move comes just as Affleck insists their split was “drama-free.” The actor told GQ that fans would likely find the real story of their breakup underwhelming. “Your eyes would glaze over with boredom if you sat down and talked to me about it,” he said.

Lopez’s latest move suggests she’s embracing this next chapter, settling into a new home while leaving her past with Affleck behind. As for Affleck, he appears focused on his work and family, proving that, sometimes, relationships end not because of scandal but because two people are simply on different paths.

